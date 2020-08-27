Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Beware the Snap of a Twig" by James McNally

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 27, 2020 --(PR.com
This is the story of one man's war, in a different country, in a different language, and at a time very different from our own.
James McNally, born in Scotland, studying Literature and Philosophy in France, unprepared for the rapid occupation of his host country, advised not to try to return home but to seek employment in a local psychiatric establishment, creating French identity and essential documentation, he next determined to join the Foreign Legion to fight the enemy in North Africa.
When orders for the Legion were changed, he was contacted and instructed to join the French Resistance movement, the Maquis, in the Massif Central - the heartland of France, joining the silent army of Partisans fighting the common enemy.
His task was to work with the locals and their leaders to do everything possible to disrupt the enemy's occupation of the region and to alter the course of the war.
Infighting amongst the Partisans was often as dangerous as striking at the common enemy, and the fear of "reprisals" was an ever-present threat.
Beware the Snap of a Twig is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 216 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653842 and 9781800940093
Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.4 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08DRK7FBL
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/BST
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
