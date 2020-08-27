Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Beware the Snap of a Twig" by James McNally

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Beware the Snap of a Twig" – a French Resistance memoir by James McNally.

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 27, 2020 --(



This is the story of one man's war, in a different country, in a different language, and at a time very different from our own.



James McNally, born in Scotland, studying Literature and Philosophy in France, unprepared for the rapid occupation of his host country, advised not to try to return home but to seek employment in a local psychiatric establishment, creating French identity and essential documentation, he next determined to join the Foreign Legion to fight the enemy in North Africa.



When orders for the Legion were changed, he was contacted and instructed to join the French Resistance movement, the Maquis, in the Massif Central - the heartland of France, joining the silent army of Partisans fighting the common enemy.



His task was to work with the locals and their leaders to do everything possible to disrupt the enemy's occupation of the region and to alter the course of the war.



Infighting amongst the Partisans was often as dangerous as striking at the common enemy, and the fear of "reprisals" was an ever-present threat.



Beware the Snap of a Twig is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 216 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653842 and 9781800940093

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.4 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08DRK7FBL

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/BST

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



