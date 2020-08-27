PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "A Very Romantic Story About No Romance: The Love Story of The Blues" by Flower G.


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "A Very Romantic Story About No Romance: The Love Story of The Blues" – a depression and anxiety self-help guide by Flower G.

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About A Very Romantic Story About No Romance: The Love Story of The Blues:

Depression and Anxiety. Anger and Guilt. Loss and Fear. Inner Darkness and Demons. The Blues.

They are the dark side of Humanity and Life. And they are totally normal. What shouldn't be normal is our reaction to the Darkness.

No matter if you are a victim or a witness of depression, or you are just curious about life – this book is an encouraging self-help guide/collision between life experience, fiction and non-fiction written for the courageous ones of all ages who are seeking change.

This book takes the reader on a journey of self-reflection and lessons of self-love with its inspirational short stories.

A Very Romantic Story About No Romance: The Love Story of The Blues is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 280 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653477 and 9781913653385
Dimensions: 12.1 x 1.6 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0893DHWC9
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/VRS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

