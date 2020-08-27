Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "A Very Romantic Story About No Romance: The Love Story of The Blues" by Flower G.

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "A Very Romantic Story About No Romance: The Love Story of The Blues" – a depression and anxiety self-help guide by Flower G.

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 27, 2020 --(



Depression and Anxiety. Anger and Guilt. Loss and Fear. Inner Darkness and Demons. The Blues.



They are the dark side of Humanity and Life. And they are totally normal. What shouldn't be normal is our reaction to the Darkness.



No matter if you are a victim or a witness of depression, or you are just curious about life – this book is an encouraging self-help guide/collision between life experience, fiction and non-fiction written for the courageous ones of all ages who are seeking change.



This book takes the reader on a journey of self-reflection and lessons of self-love with its inspirational short stories.



A Very Romantic Story About No Romance: The Love Story of The Blues is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 280 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653477 and 9781913653385

Dimensions: 12.1 x 1.6 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B0893DHWC9

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/VRS

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



