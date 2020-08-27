Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ksolves Store Press Release

Receive press releases from Ksolves Store: By Email RSS Feeds: Odoo Dashboard Ninja App by Ksolves Crosses 500+ Downloads

Noida, India, August 27, 2020 --(



"In a very short period of time, the most popular, robust, customizable, and user-friendly Odoo Dashboard Ninja app has grown to become the most loved and successful Odoo app on the Odoo marketplace," said Ratan Srivastava, Ksolves’ Founder & CEO. Furthermore, Business Development Head, Kirti Sharma, added, "At Ksolves, our team is always focused on helping our clients achieve a better quality of life with our business Odoo Apps, and we have always gained the trust of our customers for our work. I also would like to dedicate this success to our hardworking team of developers, testers, and coders who have made Dashboard Ninja app reach where it is today and making it a successful journey with 500+ downloads."



Why is Odoo Dashboard Ninja so Loved By the Users?



Odoo Dashboard Ninja app has multiple reasons to be loved and accepted worldwide by the web, mobile, and iPad users. The unique features that make the Odoo Dashboard app different from the others are its robustness and easy-to-use interface. Odoo Dashboard Ninja is an app that must be used by every Odoo user today. It helps you save your precious business hours and take important business decisions by checking the important stats on your self-configured dashboards.



How to Use the Odoo Dashboard Ninja App?



All the Dynamic Odoo dashboard apps are user-friendly and have simple functionalities that can be understood by all the users. The Odoo Dashboard Ninja app is compatible with standard Odoo 10, 11, 12 and 13 versions. You can check the complete user guide here to understand the working of the Dashboard Ninja app.



What are the Major Features of the Odoo Dashboard Ninja App?



The team of Ksolves has come up with the best Odoo Dashboard app with the following features:



Move/duplicate the dashboard item within the same/different dashboard,



Fully configurable Dynamic Dashboards with animated charts,



Responsive design for Desktop, Tablet, and Mobile phones.



Speaking about the popularity and development of the other Odoo apps, the Senior Technical Lead of the company, Om Prakash Maurya, added, "With the ranking of the No. 1 Ninja Dashboard Odoo App on the Odoo apps store, there is no stopping of our flagship product and we aim to add more features to make the Odoo experience to our Odoo users more exciting and fun-filled. This has further motivated us to bring in more Odoo apps in the market to make it a memorable experience for our users."



About Ksolves



ISO-certified Ksolves is an 8 years old Software Development company having offices in the US, India and Mozambique, that started with Odoo Apps development from the start of 2019. After making a mark in the Software Development world, the company set its benchmark in the product based division as well. Since its inception, there has been no stopping in bringing out new software innovations and app developments by the team of Ksolves.



As an Odoo ready partner, Ksolves has worked with over 50+ client projects and delivered about 60+ Apps and Themes in the Odoo Marketplace.



In addition to Odoo, Ksolves also has expertise in a wide range of technologies right from Machine Learning, Big Data, Salesforce, JavaScript frameworks (React, Angular, Node etc.), Magento, Golang, ELK, Ruby on Rails etc.



The company’s tagline, "Think Software, Think Ksolves" speaks for itself. They help you turn your ideas into reality in the most innovative way. They always stay updated with the latest trends in the global software market and try to incorporate the same into their business. You can checkout their services page and contact them for a free consultation for any software development related services. Noida, India, August 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- National Stock Exchange (NSE) listed, Ksolves India Limited today announced that their most selling and most popular Odoo Dashboard Ninja app has crossed over 500 downloads on the app store by all the iPad, web, and mobile users worldwide."In a very short period of time, the most popular, robust, customizable, and user-friendly Odoo Dashboard Ninja app has grown to become the most loved and successful Odoo app on the Odoo marketplace," said Ratan Srivastava, Ksolves’ Founder & CEO. Furthermore, Business Development Head, Kirti Sharma, added, "At Ksolves, our team is always focused on helping our clients achieve a better quality of life with our business Odoo Apps, and we have always gained the trust of our customers for our work. I also would like to dedicate this success to our hardworking team of developers, testers, and coders who have made Dashboard Ninja app reach where it is today and making it a successful journey with 500+ downloads."Why is Odoo Dashboard Ninja so Loved By the Users?Odoo Dashboard Ninja app has multiple reasons to be loved and accepted worldwide by the web, mobile, and iPad users. The unique features that make the Odoo Dashboard app different from the others are its robustness and easy-to-use interface. Odoo Dashboard Ninja is an app that must be used by every Odoo user today. It helps you save your precious business hours and take important business decisions by checking the important stats on your self-configured dashboards.How to Use the Odoo Dashboard Ninja App?All the Dynamic Odoo dashboard apps are user-friendly and have simple functionalities that can be understood by all the users. The Odoo Dashboard Ninja app is compatible with standard Odoo 10, 11, 12 and 13 versions. You can check the complete user guide here to understand the working of the Dashboard Ninja app.What are the Major Features of the Odoo Dashboard Ninja App?The team of Ksolves has come up with the best Odoo Dashboard app with the following features:Move/duplicate the dashboard item within the same/different dashboard,Fully configurable Dynamic Dashboards with animated charts,Responsive design for Desktop, Tablet, and Mobile phones.Speaking about the popularity and development of the other Odoo apps, the Senior Technical Lead of the company, Om Prakash Maurya, added, "With the ranking of the No. 1 Ninja Dashboard Odoo App on the Odoo apps store, there is no stopping of our flagship product and we aim to add more features to make the Odoo experience to our Odoo users more exciting and fun-filled. This has further motivated us to bring in more Odoo apps in the market to make it a memorable experience for our users."About KsolvesISO-certified Ksolves is an 8 years old Software Development company having offices in the US, India and Mozambique, that started with Odoo Apps development from the start of 2019. After making a mark in the Software Development world, the company set its benchmark in the product based division as well. Since its inception, there has been no stopping in bringing out new software innovations and app developments by the team of Ksolves.As an Odoo ready partner, Ksolves has worked with over 50+ client projects and delivered about 60+ Apps and Themes in the Odoo Marketplace.In addition to Odoo, Ksolves also has expertise in a wide range of technologies right from Machine Learning, Big Data, Salesforce, JavaScript frameworks (React, Angular, Node etc.), Magento, Golang, ELK, Ruby on Rails etc.The company’s tagline, "Think Software, Think Ksolves" speaks for itself. They help you turn your ideas into reality in the most innovative way. They always stay updated with the latest trends in the global software market and try to incorporate the same into their business. You can checkout their services page and contact them for a free consultation for any software development related services. Contact Information Ksolves Store

Emily Burns

+918130704295



https://store.ksolves.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ksolves Store Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend