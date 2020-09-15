Surely Signs is Now Serving Businesses in Chicago, IL

Press Releases Surely Signs Press Release

A Leading Sign Company in Lake County, IL is now expanding its operations to Chicago.

Libertyville, IL, September 15, 2020 --(



What Sets Them Apart?

Advanced Technology: The use of solvent-free ink that is not only good for the environment, but it penetrates the substrate more evenly than solvent-based ink, so fewer passes of the printer heads are needed to achieve full saturation. The printers are also equipped with a convection heating system that enables graphics to be handled and even laminated, immediately upon creation while the competitors need to let theirs dry for up to 24 hours.



Printing is done on wraps & coverings that require Active Pressure before they adhere which significantly reduces the time to install. Floor Covering laminates are used that are specially made to prevent skidding so floors are safer for customers to walk on after the floor graphic is laid down.



As a full-service sign company, Surely Signs expertly produce all types of indoor signs, outdoor signs, top of the line vehicle wraps and graphics, event signage, vinyl banners, and more to help businesses achieve their marketing goals. A wide range of colors, finishes, and mounting options ensure that clients get what they want.



Randy Rice

(224) 715-8493



https://surelysigns.com/



