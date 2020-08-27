Loveforce International Releases Rock & Soul and Gives Away a Fan Book on the Last Friday in August

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

On August 28 Loveforce International will be releasing two Rock singles (by Teacherz & COVID-19) and two Soul singles (by Rita Graham & Billy Ray Charles) and will be giving away a Teacherz Fanbook.

Santa Clarita, CA, August 27, 2020



The two Soul Songs will be “I’ve Been Dancin’ All Night” by Billy Ray Charles and “Turn Your Love Around” by Rita Graham. With a chorus you won’t soon forget “I’ve Been Dancin’ All Night" is a Southern Soul groove song which focuses on the desire to dance and have fun after a hard day’s work. Rita Graham’s cover of the George Benson classic is golden and no one can sing a classic like Rita Graham.



The Rock releases include “Amsterdam” by COVID-19 and “Death is Driving A Cadillac” by Teacherz.



“Amsterdam” is the highly anticipated follow up to COVID-19’s debut single “COVID-19.” That song literally got played and streamed in over 40 different nations. Amsterdam is a metallic ode to the city and what it’s famous for. Teacherz “Death is Driving A Cadillac” is an alternative Rocker with Cajun overtones that talks about how death is powered by greed and is following us all, in a Cadillac just waiting for our time to be up.



The e-book being given away on that day will be "Teacherz, Text Book: A Fan Book." The book has the story of how the band was formed, the initial press releases on the band, song lyrics and insight into what the songs are about and how they were written. The book will be given away globally on Amazon exclusively.



“We are happy to release four strong songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “As our Sizzling summer just keeps on Sizzling,” he continued.



The songs will be available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Tidal, Google Play, Apple Music, You Tube Music, Napster, Media Net and Net Ease.



