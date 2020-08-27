iCare Solutions Announces Availability of a New Release of Its COVID-19 Tracker App with More Features and Worldwide Coverage

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases iCare Solutions Press Release

Cairo, Egypt, August 27, 2020 --



“After the successful launch of our COVID-19 Tracker App, which covers the Arab World, we decided to expand its coverage worldwide and include new important features such as the ability to analyze COVID-19 data and compare it across countries. Furthermore, we realized the importance of Google Mobility Reports and we wanted to let everyone know about them and be able to easily explore them and flexibly compare their data across countries. Therefore, we have added these new features to our App and launched a new version,” said Dr. Hesham Mansour, CEO of iCare Solutions.



COVID-19 World Tracker, Stats, and Mobility Trends App



COVID-19 World Tracker App is an interactive dashboard style App that includes multiple dashboards to track COVID-19 reported cases, perform data analysis and comparisons for COVID-19 data across countries, and explore and compare Google Mobility Reports.



The tracking feature includes three main dashboards; the first one is for the entire World, the second one is dedicated for the Arab World, and the third one is dedicated for Egypt along with its governorates.



The Tracker Dashboard provides three different types of graphs (Cumulative, Logarithmic, and Daily graphs) that show current and historical COVID-19 confirmed, recovered and death cases for a selected Country or Governorate.



The Data Analysis and Stats Dashboard includes an interactive data grid for COVID-19 Stats along with a default Graph for the first five countries and a dynamically created Graph for comparing the data across any number of countries.



The Mobility Trends Dashboard includes an interactive data grid for Google Mobility Reports along with a default Graph for the selected country and a dynamically created Graph for comparing the data across any number of countries.



The App collects and displays latest COVID-19 local and global news in both Arabic and English.



The App has Dark and Light themes and supports both Arabic and English and the user can easily switch between them from within the App.



The App has responsive design and can run on Desktop, Web, Tablet, and Mobile. It can be installed as a Progressive Web App (PWA) to run as a Standalone App on Mobile devices.



The Main App is available at covid19.icare-solutions.org and the English version is available at covid19.icare-solutions.org/en/. You can install the App on your device by adding it to your “Home Screen” on Android and iOS devices. You can also download the Android version of the App at http://icare-solutions.org/?page_id=240.



Please see the Full Press Release here http://icare-solutions.org/?p=1570



Hesham Mansour

+201008094439



icare-solutions.org



