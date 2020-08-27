Divertimento with Twilight's Kellan Lutz in Official Selection at Louisville's Film Festival

Press Releases Amitice Press Release

The indie thriller Divertimento with Twilight's Kellan Lutz and Chicago Med's Torrey DeVitto is in Official Selection at Louisville's International Festival of Film to be held next November.

The film, Sheikhalishahi’s third one, follows Jonas Olsen (Lutz), a chess player haunted by a tragic past who is given an opportunity to participate in a mysterious game, Divertimento. The picture was shot in France, on location in a 18th-century castle.



For over a decade, the Louisville's International Festival of Film has explored, encouraged and enriched the next great generation of film-making and new media artists. The festival will be held next November.



