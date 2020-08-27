

Company Overview Products & Services Contact Info & Offices Investment Highlights Job Opportunities Press Releases Executives & Employees Clients Client Testimonials Image Gallery American High School Press Release

Receive press releases from American High School: By Email RSS Feeds: Entrepreneur Makes History as Founder of One of the First Black Woman-Owned Online K-12 Virtual Schools





As the effects of the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic continues to rage on, almost all areas of everyday life have been changed. This truth has led to a paradigm shift in the way we work, interact, and educate students in the U.S. and worldwide. The traditional is now untraditional, with the old path, replaced by a new direction, our new norm.



How it all began



Dana began her foray into teaching classes online while she was an instructor at the University of Kentucky in 1996. It was in 2002 that she created her very first online high school for grades 9-12 with the 24 credits required to graduate, and catering to the homeschool market.



Dana has continued her efforts in creating new and innovative educational pathways since 2002. She has since expanded the school offerings to over 350 online courses to include an accredited online middle school for grades 6-8 and an online elementary school for grades K-5. She went on to create an online adult high school diploma program for those adults who needed to earn their high school diploma for work or college.



She even received NCAA approval, which allows student-athletes who plan to play sports in college on scholarship to attend her NCAA approved school. She continued to innovate and created a Dual Diploma program, in 2016, for her international partner schools/organization's that allows students to earn a U.S. High School Diploma along with their home country diploma.



A great option for students and other institutions



American High School (AHS) is a comprehensive online/virtual learning school that delivers accredited, affordable, college preparatory, Honors/AP, Gifted, virtual reality, adult education, and career-based online education for Grades K-12 to students throughout the U.S. and Internationally.



Additionally, the school's online/virtual platform allows public or private schools or organizations, the ability to create their own virtual schools or programs without a significant initial investment. It's literally a virtual school in a box that can be deployed within 7-14 days.



AHS's proprietary curriculum, learning management systems, and educational services are designed to facilitate individualized and personalized learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. AHS works with over 150 plus public or private schools throughout the United States and in over twenty-seven countries worldwide.



American High School offers the following in online education:



* Provides an excellent, well-rounded, proven online/virtual curriculum for Grades K-12.



* Fully accredited by leading agencies such as Cognia (formerly AdvancED and SACS). AdvancED is the unified organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). As well as accredited by AI (Accreditation International).



* Students earn a high school diploma online from an accredited school. The diploma is fully-recognized upon graduation.



* Individual Course Program allows students to make up credits within 6 - 8 weeks and graduate on time. Includes online credit recovery and online summer school for grades 6-8.



* A diverse student population participates in the AHS programs including athletes, gifted, homeschoolers, actors/actresses, Olympians, traditional, at-risk, remedial, and/or those experiencing problems in the traditional classroom.



Students can enroll online at AmericanHighSchool.org or by contacting an Enrollment Specialist at 866-936-9654.



About Dana Delane-Williams: Dana is a military brat who has traveled all throughout the United States until graduation from high school in Atlanta, Georgia. She graduated from Georgia State University with her Bachelor's in Computer Information Systems, and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, with her Masters in Aviation Administration.



Dana serves as the Chief Academic Officer (CAO) at American High School. She is responsible for curriculum development, organizational growth strategy, maintaining organizational culture, managing operations, R&D, sales, product development and launch, marketing, and overseas expansion.



Dana has a myriad of educational experience in every leadership capacity. Her specialties include the ability to motivate staff to perform to their maximum potential, thereby increasing the achievement level of students, and encouraging them to become lifelong learners. She was able to devise innovative techniques that address areas of strengths and weaknesses in the curriculum and in the operation of her institution.



For press inquiries, contact Dana Delane-Williams at 866-936-9654 or info@americanhighschool.org Plantation, FL, August 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Meet Dana Delane-Williams, the owner and founder of American High School, an online virtual school for grades K-12 that has been leading the way in online education in the U.S. for over 18 years. She has made history as one of the only African American women in the country to accomplish this and has committed herself to revolutionizing education to ensure that she gives kids the minimum credentials they need to succeed in life - their high school diploma.As the effects of the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic continues to rage on, almost all areas of everyday life have been changed. This truth has led to a paradigm shift in the way we work, interact, and educate students in the U.S. and worldwide. The traditional is now untraditional, with the old path, replaced by a new direction, our new norm.How it all beganDana began her foray into teaching classes online while she was an instructor at the University of Kentucky in 1996. It was in 2002 that she created her very first online high school for grades 9-12 with the 24 credits required to graduate, and catering to the homeschool market.Dana has continued her efforts in creating new and innovative educational pathways since 2002. She has since expanded the school offerings to over 350 online courses to include an accredited online middle school for grades 6-8 and an online elementary school for grades K-5. She went on to create an online adult high school diploma program for those adults who needed to earn their high school diploma for work or college.She even received NCAA approval, which allows student-athletes who plan to play sports in college on scholarship to attend her NCAA approved school. She continued to innovate and created a Dual Diploma program, in 2016, for her international partner schools/organization's that allows students to earn a U.S. High School Diploma along with their home country diploma.A great option for students and other institutionsAmerican High School (AHS) is a comprehensive online/virtual learning school that delivers accredited, affordable, college preparatory, Honors/AP, Gifted, virtual reality, adult education, and career-based online education for Grades K-12 to students throughout the U.S. and Internationally.Additionally, the school's online/virtual platform allows public or private schools or organizations, the ability to create their own virtual schools or programs without a significant initial investment. It's literally a virtual school in a box that can be deployed within 7-14 days.AHS's proprietary curriculum, learning management systems, and educational services are designed to facilitate individualized and personalized learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. AHS works with over 150 plus public or private schools throughout the United States and in over twenty-seven countries worldwide.American High School offers the following in online education:* Provides an excellent, well-rounded, proven online/virtual curriculum for Grades K-12.* Fully accredited by leading agencies such as Cognia (formerly AdvancED and SACS). AdvancED is the unified organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). As well as accredited by AI (Accreditation International).* Students earn a high school diploma online from an accredited school. The diploma is fully-recognized upon graduation.* Individual Course Program allows students to make up credits within 6 - 8 weeks and graduate on time. Includes online credit recovery and online summer school for grades 6-8.* A diverse student population participates in the AHS programs including athletes, gifted, homeschoolers, actors/actresses, Olympians, traditional, at-risk, remedial, and/or those experiencing problems in the traditional classroom.Students can enroll online at AmericanHighSchool.org or by contacting an Enrollment Specialist at 866-936-9654.About Dana Delane-Williams: Dana is a military brat who has traveled all throughout the United States until graduation from high school in Atlanta, Georgia. She graduated from Georgia State University with her Bachelor's in Computer Information Systems, and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, with her Masters in Aviation Administration.Dana serves as the Chief Academic Officer (CAO) at American High School. She is responsible for curriculum development, organizational growth strategy, maintaining organizational culture, managing operations, R&D, sales, product development and launch, marketing, and overseas expansion.Dana has a myriad of educational experience in every leadership capacity. Her specialties include the ability to motivate staff to perform to their maximum potential, thereby increasing the achievement level of students, and encouraging them to become lifelong learners. She was able to devise innovative techniques that address areas of strengths and weaknesses in the curriculum and in the operation of her institution.For press inquiries, contact Dana Delane-Williams at 866-936-9654 or info@americanhighschool.org Contact Information American Online School for Grades K-12

Jason Beneby

877-327-5707



www.AmericanHighSchool.org



Click here to view the company profile of American High School

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American High School