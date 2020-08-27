iPOP Alum Breanna Yde’s New Film "Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave" Debuts on Netflix

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alumni Breanna Yde’s latest film Netflix’s "Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave" debuted to the platform August 4. It is a follow-up to the fan-favorite film and Netflix series "Malibu Rescue."

The film, which debuted on Netflix August 4, also brings back the rest of the original cast including Ricardo Hurtado, Abby Donnelly, Alkoya Brunson, and Jackie R. Jacobson.



According to Netflix’s original release, the synopsis is described as the following:

"It’s summer again, and everyone’s favorite Junior Rescuers, The Flounders, are back at Tower 2. With the International Junior Rescue Championships headed to Southern California, the eyes of the entire planet are on Malibu Beach. But when Team USA falls victim to a bout of food poisoning, it’s up to Tyler, Dylan, Eric, Lizzie and Gina to represent their country in the world's most extreme lifeguard challenge!"



Breanna Yde got her start in the industry after attending iPOP! LA, the twice annual event held in Los Angeles. She is most notable for her roles in Nickelodeon’s The Haunted Hathaway’s and School of Rock series. Breanna also voiced the character of Ronnie Anne in Nickelodeon’s The Loud House and has played the role of Gina in both the Malibu Rescue Film and series.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.

