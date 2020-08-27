Ashley Argota, iPOP Alum, to Star in New Comedy Thriller "Don’t Log Off"

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alumni Ashley Argota will be starring alongside Modern Family’s Ariel Winter in a new Comedy Thriller set during Quarantine titled "Don’t Log Off."

iPOP Alumni Ashley Argota is set to star in a new comedy thriller alongside Modern Family actress Ariel Winter. The film Don’t Log Off, which takes place during the early days if the COVID-19 quarantine will begin production soon. An indie feature, directed by the Baer Brothers also stars Luke Benward, Brielle Barbusca, and Sterling Beaumon among others. This will be the feature film directorial debut for the Baer Brothers.



Deadline was the first to report news of the film which joins a new category of other quarantine centered projects underworks. Michael Bay’s Songbird and Freeform’s Love in the Time of Quarantine are also finding inspiration in the current global state.



The plot of the thriller revolves around a group of friends attending a virtual surprise party when suddenly the birthday girl goes missing. Don’t Log Off is a hybrid production shot both virtually and on location. Ariel Winter also serves as one of the producers alongside co-stars Beaumon and Benward.



Ashley Argota got her start after attending iPOP LA, the twice annual LA based event. At eleven years old, she toured in Disney's hit Broadway musical, The Lion King, as Young Nala. She is best known for her work on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel on shows such as True Jackson, VP, How To Build A Better Boy, Lab Rats and Freeform's The Fosters. In between filming, she can be seen performing live on stage in Los Angeles, CA.



iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



