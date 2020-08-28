Press Releases Fever International Music Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Fever International Music Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Video for Agony Incorporated's Single Release, "Johnny's Fine," Has Been Released. Female Vocalist Woodstock Captivates with the Stories Intertwined Within the Music.

New York, NY, August 28, 2020 --( New York, NY, August 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The new video from Agony Incorporated, Johnny's Fine is a master-piece of epic proportions. This female fronted band is as mysterious, as they are amazing. Woodstock's powerful vocals, are backed by three very accomplished musicians, put the four together and they create a uniquely captivating sound. So far the future is looking bright for these four individuals. Right now the group is just honing their skills, preparing for that one big break, they so right-fully deserve. The group now has Fever International Music Group working to advance their career's. Woodstock (vocalist) stated, "Our relationship with Fever International is amazing, we all work as a team. We strive to advance together, just like a real family." More new material is on the way from Agony Incorporated, search for the group online. Agony Incorporated is on every streaming and major digital download platform Worldwide since teaming up with Fever International Music Group. "J dot Biggs (Guitarist) added "We are waiting for you, we are easy to find, join us, lets take a musical journey together." Contact Information Fever International Music Group

