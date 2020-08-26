Kanini Joins ServiceNow Partner Program

Kanini is excited to announce it is now a ServiceNow Technology Partner. Kanini is pleased to announce their acceptance into the ServiceNow Partner Program. Program membership entitles access to ServiceNow tools and resources, enabling Kanini to accelerate IT service automation engagements. Kanini looks forward to providing ServiceNow’s industry-leading products and implementations to make work, work better for people.

Nashville, TN, August 26, 2020



Kanini comes with capabilities and expertise to provide their services on a whole variety of ServiceNow products, including IT Business Management, GRC, IT Operations Management, Security Operations, IT Service Management, Customer Service Management and HR Service Delivery.



Babu Krishnaswamy, Kanini’s CEO says, "For close to 2 decades, Kanini has been helping enterprises in their Digital Transformation by designing and implementing business workflow management software solutions. Developing applications from scratch is often an expensive and time-consuming undertaking. Thanks to the ServiceNow platform, we can now significantly reduce custom development for many of the common IT and Business workflows. With the NOW platform, our ability to implement custom apps are limitless. We are very excited to be recognized as a ServiceNow Partner. We are looking forward to ensuring many successful implementations of this powerful platform technology."



