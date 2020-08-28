Systweak Earns Its Fourth Consecutive VB100 Certification for Virus Detection



Systweak Antivirus was earlier recognized by Virus Bulletin, the certification provider for VB100 for successfully passing all the tests and trials under the VB100 Setup. As per the VB100 Setup, an antivirus program is run against the latest set of defined malware samples or viruses known as WildList. This “Diversity Test” checks if a particular program can detect those samples in different test runs on Windows 10 and Windows 7 platforms.



In the latest series of tests that Systweak Antivirus went through under the VB100 setup, the program showed a 100.00% WildList Detection rate and Diversity Test Rate on both Windows 10 and Windows 7. Adding up to the program’s competency, the False Positive Rate, which represents false malware detection by a program, was 0.0% for Systweak Antivirus.



Complementing his team’s efforts, Mr. Sudhir Sharma, VP, Systweak Software said, “The fourth consecutive VB100 certification is the reward for the team’s hard work, who worked day and night to make the product so competent. It’s an acknowledgement of the hard work behind the results and this wouldn’t have been possible without our talented and trustworthy developers and testers.”



“I can’t be prouder of the work we are doing here at Systweak and I am certainly short of compliments for the force that’s driving us to success. This certification has not only provided us with credibility but has encouraged our teams to make equal efforts towards quality development of all our products.” added Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder and CEO, Systweak Software.



Systweak Software remains one of the few VB100 Certified products, who as of August 2020, has a dual 100.00% rating on WildList detection and Diversity Test on VB100 Setup.



Check out the official website and get more details on Systweak Antivirus: https://www.systweak.com/systweak-antivirus



