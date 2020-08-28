B2BeCONNECT Mobile App by InSync - Level Up the B2B Ecommerce Business

Kolkata, India, August 28, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- With the rapid changes taking place in the digital world, B2B businesses have to adopt new strategies on top of their game. Adopting mobile commerce has been one such strategy that brings flexibility as well as more opportunities for growing one’s business. Keeping this in mind, InSync has launched B2BCONNECT- a best-in-class B2B solution with the motive of taking mobile commerce a step forward.
The B2BCONNECT mobile app is one such solution that brings ease and accuracy in the operations and processes while ensuring uniformity and seamless integration of data. It aims to make the process of product management, order placement, and shipment more efficient. This application works with various platforms like:
· Magento
· WooCommerce
· Shopify
Some of its features and functionalities include:
1. User-friendly setup
2. Easy to navigate and search
3. Seamless admin control
4. Credit limit review
5. Easy Order Placement
6. Sales Friendly Features
The major areas of transformation include:
· Product Category Management
This mobile application comes with easy to look-up options with a detailed product list where one can arrange products in various categories and subcategories. One can also manage the theme of the app according to their business using the Mobile Theme feature of the application, which using the Magento 2 admin panel offers various options of customization as per brand guidelines.
· Order Management
The following operations can be performed:
1. Order Confirmation: Get full information regarding individual order details
2. Order History: Keep a check on previous orders and their status
3. Billing Address: View the existing and new billing address on the app
4. Credit Limit: Always keep a check on the credit limit
5. Shipping Address: View the existing and new shipping address on the app
· Cart Management
The B2BCONNECT app comes with powerful cart management features that enable one to view the entire order summary. The following are the operations that can be performed:
1. Adjust Quantity: Increase and decrease the quantity of a product from the cart
2. Delete Product: Remove a product from the cart directly using the delete button
3. Update Cart: Use the update cart button to update the cart
4. Place Order: Use the place order button to navigate the payment gateway
With these features and functionalities, InSync steps into the world of mobile commerce and hopes to bring out more innovative and helpful solutions to facilitate global businesses. With the B2BeCONNECT Mobile App, Insync hopes to transform businesses by offering them a powerful solution that can cater to their requirements and carry their business to soaring heights. It is crucial to leverage the power of mobile commerce in this tech-savvy, digitally-equipped world and it is only the right B2B mobile app that can help merchants, business owners, retailers, and wholesalers skyrocket their business.