Renesas ISL9122A Buck-Boost Regulator Featured by Future Electronics

Future Electronics is featuring the Renesas ISL9122A Buck-Boost Regulator in the latest issue of The Edge newsletter.

Pointe Claire, Canada, August 28, 2020 --(



The Renesas ISL9122A is a highly-integrated, Ultra-Low IQ non-inverting buck-boost switching regulator with Bypass that accepts input voltages both above or below the regulated output voltage. The regulator features an automatic bypass functionality ideal for situations in which the input voltage is close to the output voltage. The regulator automatically transitions between Buck and Boost modes without significant output disturbance.



Learn more about the Renesas ISL9122A Buck-Boost Regulator: https://www.futureelectronics.com/renesas-isl9122a-buck-boost-regulator



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

Pointe Claire, Canada, August 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the Renesas ISL9122A Buck-Boost Regulator.The Renesas ISL9122A is a highly-integrated, Ultra-Low IQ non-inverting buck-boost switching regulator with Bypass that accepts input voltages both above or below the regulated output voltage. The regulator features an automatic bypass functionality ideal for situations in which the input voltage is close to the output voltage. The regulator automatically transitions between Buck and Boost modes without significant output disturbance.Learn more about the Renesas ISL9122A Buck-Boost Regulator: https://www.futureelectronics.com/renesas-isl9122a-buck-boost-regulatorAbout Future ElectronicsFuture Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.Media ContactClaudio CaporicciGlobal Director Marketing Communications & AdvertisingFuture Electronicswww.FutureElectronics.com514-694-7710

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada



