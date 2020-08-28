Press Releases Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology... Press Release

Eelink Launches DB01 USB BLE Temperature and Humidity Sensor Beacon

Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co Ltd, an acclaimed GPS tracker and IoT manufacturer, now launches DB01 BLE Temperature & Humidity Sensor Beacon up to 3-year battery life low cost.

Shenzhen, China, August 28, 2020 --(



When asked about this, “Our newly launched DB01 BLE Temperature Sensor Beacon also doubles as a humidity sensor. The unique design allows it to detect movement, temperature, humidity, light level, and fall detection. It is compatible with both iBeacon and Eddystone (UID, URL, TLM) protocol. It can convert the environmental temperature and humidity into a correspondent digital signal and store up to 54000 history records,” said the spokesperson of Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co Ltd.



The product is equipped with built-in temperature and humidity sensor, a built-in accelerometer sensor, a built-in luminosity sensor, 120*120 LCD, and more. This DB01 Bluetooth beacon temperature sensor supports various alarms such as temperature alarm, humidity alarm, light alarm, vibration alarm, tilt alarm, and low battery alarm.



Incorporated in 2004, Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co Ltd, is a highly acclaimed GPS Tracking Device and IoT Device Manufacturers company to produce and sell GPS IOT Hardware. They are the leading manufacturers of GPS tracking devices for industrial and personal use, with world class hardware and software solutions.



“Our DB01 BLE temperature humidity sensor beacon can be used in cold chain monitoring, greenhouse monitoring, Internet of Things, ‘Industry 4.0’ and ‘4th Industrial Revolution’ (4IR) applications, and warehouse & storage monitoring.”



As the leading manufacturer of GPS tracking and IoT devices, they provide high-quality, innovative products and solutions that are developed with the best industry standards to suit local as well as international markets.



DB01 BLE humidity sensor can be used beyond just tracking and keeps a track record of temperature, humidity, luminosity, and accelerometer.



About Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co Ltd:

With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co Ltd is manufacturing and supplying high-quality, innovative products and solutions that are developed with the best industry standards to suit local as well as international markets. Visit https://www.eelinktech.com/ for more information.



Contact Details:



Contact Name: Tony Zheng

Address:

Floor 3, Yuyang Building,

2nd Road of LangShan, Nanshan District,

Shenzhen, Guangdong,

China - 518057

