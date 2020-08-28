Jazz is Back in Metro Atlanta with Grand Opening of Vista Vibes Restaurant

A new southern cuisine restaurant that doubles as a live jazz music venue has opened in Metro Atlanta, Georgia. Live music nightly brings jazz back to the area, with late night weekends and Sunday brunch there is something for every food and jazz lover.

Tucker, GA, August 28, 2020



Chef Leye Mbaye helms the kitchen and developed the menu together with the vision of Zoubir Mesbahi. Both Chef and Mr. Mesbahi have extensive hospitality experience in the metro Atlanta area and beyond. The concept has replaced Coco Cabana and the space has received a refreshing renovation, boasting beautiful artwork, an intimate feel despite the large space and of course, COVID-19 precautions such as masked staff, hand sanitizer and spaced out seating.



With bottomless mimosas during Sunday brunch, the restaurant is sure to be a crowd pleaser. The southern style food is sophisticated, fresh and dynamic in flavor. Every detail is well thought out, from the chemistry of their signature cocktails to the crab in their deviled eggs. Open now for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch, visit vistavibesrestaurant.com for reservations and menu.



