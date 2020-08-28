Consilium Debuts UniAgent 8.0 with Improved Digital Customer Experience and Cloud Compatibility

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Consilium Software Inc. Press Release

Consilium Software proves industry leadership with rapid advances and nimble approach, meeting clients' real challenges in their time of need.

Singapore, Singapore, August 28, 2020



Since 2008 UniAgent™ has been providing contact center agents with an intelligent single-screen interface which merges Cisco contact center platform functionality into the CRM user interface. By enabling CTI (Computer-Telephony Integration) between the top-20 CRMs and major contact center vendors’ solutions, UniAgent™ helps agents work more naturally, and respond better and faster. Bridging the data gap by extending these features to digital workflows and mobile devices with the latest version 8 has enabled Consilium’s customers, ranging from not-for-profits to Fortune-list companies, to personalize the customer experience. Powered by instant customer identification using CRM data, agents are armed with the single-source-of-truth information they need to service customers.



“Never before have we seen such a great impact of Consilium products in such a short period of time. Today marks 5 months since our first COVID-impacted customer reached out to us for a solution, and since then we have rolled out a rapid series of advancements in UniAgent™ which, along with our cloud-hosted deployment model, plus assisted intelligence and augmented intelligence workflows, have made into the 8.0 release,” said Pramod Ratwani, Founder and CEO of Consilium Software.



“We're amazed by how much functionality we've added into UniAgent™, enabling agents to work from cellphones without VPN, and still have customer data integrations, two-factor authentication (2FA) and process automation, while still meeting the most demanding IT security requirements,” added Aman Basra, Co-founder and Vice President, Solutions of Consilium Software.



The 2020 pandemic, in its aftermath, has brought about some lasting changes. Contact centers are faced with the prospect of permanently allowing at least some of their agents to be work-from-home agents, without reducing the customer experience (CX.) The UniAgent™ Mobile cellphone-based solution for work-from-home agents, which can also be used from tablets and desktops, has protected livelihoods and provided business continuity for several thousand pandemic-impacted individuals and businesses.



UniAgent™ is available on Cisco Commerce Workspace (CCW) and can be searched using the master SKU "CS-APPS." Cisco partners can purchase UniAgent™ licenses directly through Cisco CCW. Consilium UniAgent™ customers globally include the world’s largest logistics companies, oil and gas majors, banks, governments, manufacturing and shared service centers.



About Consilium Software



Founded in 2007 in Singapore, Consilium Software and our Uni™ digital customer engagement platform have helped over 1,000 companies in more than 110 countries connect their employees with customers. Our choice of cloud-based and on-premise software powers 3 billion-plus interactions each year, simplifying the management of voice, video and digital channels. Our solutions go beyond omni-channel to merge the contact center and CRM, creating fluid experiences with artificial intelligence (AI), bots and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Consilium is led by practitioners who have differentiated customer experiences through every major cycle of evolution for 32 continuous years. We integrate experiences not just channels.



For more information, please visit: https://www.consiliuminc.com



