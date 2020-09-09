Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Axiomtek's 4K Digital Signage Player Delivers Advanced Performance and Captivating Visuals to the Retail Space with the Intel® Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPU - DSP501-52

The DSP501-527 is designed to meet the evolving demands of retail stores and shopping areas with its high performance and rich features to deliver captivating visual experiences.

City of Industry, CA, September 09, 2020 --(



The advanced DSP501-527 offers exceptional storage performance through its M.2 Key M 2280 for SATA and NVMe storage, making it well-suited for capturing and processing massive videos, images or data. It is also equipped with two DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots for up to 32GB of system memory. The feature-rich digital signage player offers multiple I/O interfaces including one Gigabit Ethernet port, one RS-232, four USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 ports, one Mic-in, one Line-out, one SIM card slot and four antenna openings. For expandability, the DSP501-527 has one M.2 Key E 2230 slot and one M.2 Key B 3042 for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or 4G LTE. Its other features include one lockable DC power input, one power button, one HDD LED and one reset switch. The DSP501-527 can withstand a wide operating temperature range from 0°C to +50°C and vibration of up to 3G. It has been certified with CE and FCC Class A and runs on Windows® 10 IoT and Linux operating systems.



“Today, the retail industry is integrating more in-store media, artificial intelligence and digitalization to create dynamic store experiences while also advertising and disseminating store information. The DSP501-527 is designed to meet the evolving demands of retail stores and shopping areas with its high performance and rich features to deliver captivating visual experiences,” said Yifei Wang, a product manager of the Digital Signage Division at Axiomtek. "The DSP501-527 also supports Axiomtek’s Intelligent Remote Device Management (RDM) software, which is specially designed for digital signage players to provide a highly efficient and cost-effective solution with comprehensive remote management capabilities."



The DSP501-527 is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- Scalable CPU options with 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i5/i3 or Celeron® processors

- Features two DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM for up to 32GB of system memory

- Offers dual 4K displays through DisplayPort++ and HDMI 2.0 port

- Feature-rich with one GbE LAN, one RS-232, four USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 ports

- Expandable with M.2 Key E 2230 for Wi-Fi/BT and M.2 Key B 3042 slot for 4G LTE



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



