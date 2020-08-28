USADecides.com Predicts a 76.3% Chance of a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris Victory

Press Releases USADecides.com Press Release

An independent analysis of the 2020 Presidential Election. Who Will Win on November 3?

San Diego, CA, August 28, 2020 --(



Likewise, the back-to-back nature of the Democratic and Republican Conventions will negate any significant bump for both Parties, unless significant events happen at the end of this week.



Both candidates have maintained negative approval ratings, however Trump is struggling with an approval averaging 40% and Biden slightly higher at 42%. More analysis is available at the website.



They are confident in the current prediction and have indicated on the site as of today - a 76.3% chance of victory for Joe Biden/Kamala Harris. This is up slightly from the most recent analysis on August 4, when the prediction showed a 74.9% chance of victory for Joe Biden.



The official stance today is: “The Race is: Tipping Slightly Towards Joe Biden”



USADecides welcome links to the website and analysis – they are an independent, small site, tracking this election.



Robert Martindale

858-864-8600



www.usadecides.com



