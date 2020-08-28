Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

Receive press releases from GeoComm: By Email RSS Feeds: GeoComm Joins Amazon Web Services Public Sector Partner Program

Saint Cloud, MN, August 28, 2020 --(



“We are excited to continue building our relationship with AWS and build upon the APN Select Technology Partnership we achieved earlier in 2020 and feel privileged to now be a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program. These designations reflects our commitment to our customers to provide them with highly available, secure, and scalable public safety GIS solutions.” - Ryan Thomas, GeoComm Vice President of Engineering and Technology



The AWS Public Sector Program recognizes APN Partners with solutions and experience in delivering government, education, and nonprofit customer missions around the world.



About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 25 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller’s location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com Saint Cloud, MN, August 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GeoComm, a leading provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence™, is excited to announce they have achieved a Public Sector Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Obtaining this status is a reflection on GeoComm’s desire to utilize the benefits of AWS when building solutions and services for our customers.“We are excited to continue building our relationship with AWS and build upon the APN Select Technology Partnership we achieved earlier in 2020 and feel privileged to now be a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program. These designations reflects our commitment to our customers to provide them with highly available, secure, and scalable public safety GIS solutions.” - Ryan Thomas, GeoComm Vice President of Engineering and TechnologyThe AWS Public Sector Program recognizes APN Partners with solutions and experience in delivering government, education, and nonprofit customer missions around the world.About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 25 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller’s location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com Contact Information GeoComm

Amanda Romaine

320-240-0040



www.geo-comm.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GeoComm