Blockchain of Things Launches Self-Service SaaS Offerings

New York, NY, August 28, 2020



Now non-developers and developers alike can easily subscribe to a plan, and effortlessly start integrating their apps with the global Bitcoin blockchain. Catenis’ second layer software integration technology makes it easier for individuals to harness the power of the blockchain, while avoiding many complications. Users no longer need to purchase, store, or secure bitcoins in order to use bitcoin transaction messaging imbedded within their apps. This 2nd layer enhances communication across the blockchain with real-time off-chain message capabilities, which supports files of any size and reduces transaction costs down to just a few cents. Each plan includes easy-to-use WordPress widgets, drag and drop tools, and powerful APIs, changing your integration experience.



“We have been eager to relaunch our products and expand our offerings beyond enterprise customers to tinkerers and small app developers,” says Founder and CEO, Andre De Castro. “We are changing the landscape; this is the first time that anyone can build apps on a trusted world-class blockchain with a global footprint. Previously building such apps was difficult and pricey - now its accessible and affordable to everyone.”



Recently Blockchain of Things filed a Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission registering their BCOT Token as a class of security. Their registration became effective August 1st making it one of the first registered security tokens in the United States. With the launch of this new product offering, we can only expect exciting new announcements to be coming from blockchain of things in the near future.



For those who want quick access to review their new platform offerings, simply go to Blockchain of Things’ main website at blockchainofthings.com to find plans depending on your needs.



About Blockchain of Things, Inc. (BCoT)



Formed in 2015, Blockchain of Things has become a leader in second layer software integration technology which allows organizations to quickly leverage the capabilities of blockchain technology. Their premier platform Catenis™ offers a web services layer for rapid Bitcoin blockchain integration, to simplify and accelerate secure global peer-to-peer edge device messaging, digital asset control, and recording of immutable data. The company is located in New York City in the United States.



