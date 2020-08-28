THINKWARE Announces Labor Day Special Promotions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases THINKWARE Press Release

THINKWARE is offering deals on some of its top dash cams this Labor Day.

San Francisco, CA, August 28, 2020 --(



And like the summer’s setting sun, the deals won’t last long with the promotion period being limited from 31st Aug to 7th on some of THINKWARE’s best-selling dash cameras including:



U1000: THINKWARE's flagship model that delivers sharp native 4K UHD video quality. The U1000 can be accessorized with a 2K QHD rearview camera and hardwiring cable for complete, best-in-class 24/7 all-round protection.

Q800 PRO: One of the latest and greatest from THINKWARE capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440p.

QA100: High-quality image processor captures crystal clear video in 2K QHD, 30fps with an optional Full HD rearview camera, advanced driver assistance system supported.

FA200: The perfect value-driven dash cam, the slim design with Advanced Parking Mode, Time Lapse, Energy Saving Mode for extended surveillance, an optional rear camera available.

M1 Motorsports Cam: Exclusively for Motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs, this is equipped with 2-channel full HD cameras with Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

TWA-EXBH: External Battery, Allows dash cam to remain in Parking mode for up to 20 hours, or 16 hours with a rear cam added



From 14th Sep to 27th sales continue on THINKWARE’s best-selling dash cameras including:



F800 PRO: Features full HD 1080p resolution, Thinkware Cloud, Super Night Vision 2.0 and more.

X700: Save on this easy to use dash cam that offers a navigate IPS touch screen, full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode and more.

F70: This entry-level dash cam features the latest Energy Saving Parking Recording Mode.



“As we head toward the end of summer, the change in seasons also brings changes in the way people drive, and the weather and road conditions,” said Brian Yang, THINKWARE’s Director of North American Business Development. "Dash cameras are a popular purchase this time of year, and now safety-conscious drivers can get Thinkware products at their best prices yet, offering peace of mind on the roadways with the most advanced features and highest quality video available on the market.” For more information, visit THINKWARE's website at www.thinkware.com or us.thinkware.com



About THINKWARE

Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation and mobile applications.



Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.



Rick Judge

+1-415-429-5652



www.thinkware.com



