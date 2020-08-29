Big Noise Artist and R&B Singer K’Lecor Releases New Single and Video

Press Releases Big Noise Press Release

She says, "Big Noise has worked with Christina Aguilera, The Beach Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chicago, Katharine McPhee, Dionne Warwick, and now....me! I am looking forward to sharing with my fans all the exciting developments as they happen over the next months. Stay tuned!"



The video for "Surrender" is already blowing up on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11vDFPPnjF8



A native of Chicago, and now residing in Atlanta, K'Lecor has been performing in front of audiences since the age of five. K'Lecor's credits include touring in Japan, performing on The Oprah Winfrey Show, performing with Donnie McClurkin, twister, Randy Jackson (American Idol), and opening for Lalah Hathaway and Roy Ayers.



K'Lecor received a Bachelor of Music in Music Business, and a Bachelor of Arts in Voice Performance with a minor in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She received her Master of Music from Georgia State University.



Official links:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/4ObaYSor2x490yQNglwpzl?si=hLahbDoeTTWLqQMG8ZPV4w

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/iamklecor/surrender

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/iamklecor/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamklecor/

