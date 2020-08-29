PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Big Noise

Press Release

Receive press releases from Big Noise: By Email RSS Feeds:

Big Noise Artist and R&B Singer K’Lecor Releases New Single and Video


Atlanta, GA, August 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- R&B-pop singer K'Lecor is proud to announce the release of her new music single "Surrender." She's also happy to announce that she has signed with the award-winning music firm Big Noise, who will be providing career direction and strategy, publicity, and music industry outreach.

She says, "Big Noise has worked with Christina Aguilera, The Beach Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chicago, Katharine McPhee, Dionne Warwick, and now....me! I am looking forward to sharing with my fans all the exciting developments as they happen over the next months. Stay tuned!"

The video for "Surrender" is already blowing up on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11vDFPPnjF8

A native of Chicago, and now residing in Atlanta, K'Lecor has been performing in front of audiences since the age of five. K'Lecor's credits include touring in Japan, performing on The Oprah Winfrey Show, performing with Donnie McClurkin, twister, Randy Jackson (American Idol), and opening for Lalah Hathaway and Roy Ayers.

K'Lecor received a Bachelor of Music in Music Business, and a Bachelor of Arts in Voice Performance with a minor in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She received her Master of Music from Georgia State University.

Official links:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/4ObaYSor2x490yQNglwpzl?si=hLahbDoeTTWLqQMG8ZPV4w
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/iamklecor/surrender
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/iamklecor/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamklecor/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iamklecor/
Contact Information
Big Noise
Al Gomes
401-274-4770
Contact
http://www.bignoisenow.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Big Noise
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help