ez1099 2020 Is Now Available From For Processing 1099 Forms For the Upcoming 2020-2021 Tax Season

Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. As always, customers are encouraged to download and try ez1099 without any risk, cost or obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp. Miami, FL, September 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ez1099 2020 tax preparation software from Halfpricesoft.com has just been released to accommodate accountants, HR managers and employers that want to process 1099 tax forms in-house for the upcoming 2020-2021 tax season.ez1099 2020 supports the following IRS forms: W2G, 1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096. Just added this year - 1099-NEC form.“Customers accommodated with the just released ez1099 2020 version which includes the 1099 NEC form for the 2020-2020 tax season.” -Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com states.The options featured in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:- ez1099 supports tax forms 1099s, 1098s, 5498s, W2G, 1097BTC, 8935, 3921, 3922 and 1096 and this year form 1098-F has been added.- ez1099 prints out recipient copies on plain white paper.- Saves valuable time by eliminating the usually extensive learning curve – ez1099 is designed to be simple and intuitive.- Quick data importing feature and bulk printing feature- Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients with one flat rateCost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. As always, customers are encouraged to download and try ez1099 without any risk, cost or obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp.