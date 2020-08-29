PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Future Electronics Features Microchip MCP6V Zero-Drift Operational Amplifiers


Future Electronics is featuring Microchip’s MCP6V76/6U/7/9 Operational Amplifiers in the latest edition of The Edge newsletter.

Pointe Claire, Canada, August 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring Microchip MCP6V76/6U/7/9 Single/Dual/Quad, Zero-Drift Operational Amplifiers (op amps).

In the latest edition of The Edge by Future Electronics, Microchip's MCP6V76/6U/7/9 Single/Dual/Quad, Zero-Drift Operational Amplifiers, or op amps, have been introduced. These Microchip operational amplifiers can address virtually any design requirement, whether it be changing environmental conditions, a range of supply voltages or an electrically noisy environment. From cost-effective general-purpose amplifiers to precision amplifiers that measure small signals with minimal error, this Microchip op amp portfolio minimizes development risk and increases system performance with well-documented reliability.

To learn more: https://www.futureelectronics.com/microchip-mcp6v76-zero-drift-operational-amplifiers

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
Contact Information
Future Electronics
Martin H. Gordon
514-694-7710
Contact
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada

