MAIACA, Miami Non-Profit, Engages Famous Indian Artist to Perform

World famous artist Talat Aziz will perform concert for MAIACA, Miami Non-Profit. The Miami Association of Indian Americans for Culture and Arts, with the help of a Miami-Dade County grant, will live stream the event from Mumbai, India.

MAIACA, Miami Association of Indian Americans for Culture and the Arts, has organized a fundraising concert featuring acclaimed Ghazal musician Talat Aziz. Over the past three decades, Aziz has become world renowned as a singer and composer of his unique poetic verses. Local up-and-coming artist Stephan Mikes, named Miami New Times Best Solo Performer, and Sitarist will serve as Aziz’s opening act. The event will take place on September 6, 2020 and will be available to live stream on both Zoom and Facebook Live.



The idea to engage the famous singer for the fundraiser came from MAIACA's Co-President, Anita Uppaluri, and Executive Director, Kiron Gajwani. Uppaluri knew Aziz when they were both teenagers in Hyderabad, India. Although she hadn’t spoken with him in over 40 years, she decided to take a chance and send him a message through Facebook. To her surprise, Aziz immediately agreed to perform for the charity.



“We talked about streaming events to keep MAIACA relevant in the COVID environment. We wanted to get a big name singer, somebody we would not have been able to afford,” said Uppaluri. “MAIACA’s vision of promoting Indian arts and culture in our community really resonated with Talat. We are grateful to have his support."



MAIACA will present the Shaam-E-Ghazal concert with support from the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami Dade County Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners. Registration is required for the event. Recommended donation levels start at $25. Patrons who make donations over $50 will have access to a Q & A session with Aziz after the show. The performance begins at 7:30pm EST. For event registration and to make donations, visit EventBrite.



About MAIACA:

MAIACA, Miami Association of Indian Americans for Culture and Arts, connects people who share a passion for traditional and contemporary Indian arts and culture. Established in 2018 by a group of South Florida professionals, MAIACA organizes and hosts events, showcasing and promoting diverse Indian artists and art forms. MAIACA has received grant funding and community support from Miami-Dade County, the Miami Film Festival and the Miami Foundation. MAIACA is a 501 © (3) registered non-profit organization. For more information, visit http://www.maiaca.org.



Media Contact: Lisa Lamb

305-773-2762



Http://www.maiaca.org

Lisa Lamb

Lisa-lamb@outlook.com



