New Death Valley Wheelchair Access Guide Released

Candy Harrington’s newest access guide, Barrier-Free Travel; Death Valley National Park for Wheelers and Slow Walkers, offers helpful trip planning information for wheelchair-users and slow walkers.

· Access details on all trails, attractions, and scenic drives

· Photos and descriptions of all accessible in-park lodging options

· Wheelchair-accessible attractions in gateway cities

· Fly-drive resources, including the location of nearby airports, and the availability of wheelchair-accessible van rentals

· Information on special access passes, discounts and permits



Known for her attention to detail, Harrington goes well beyond just stating that the park lodges are wheelchair-accessible in her new title. “Most travelers don’t understand access regulations – they only know what works for them. That’s why I’ve included essential access details such as bed heights and the location of the toilet grab bars in the book,” says Harrington. “And with the recent $100 million renovation and access upgrades at The Inn at Death Valley and The Ranch at Death Valley, these properties are an attractive – and accessible – choice for wheelchair-users and slow walkers,” she adds.



Although this inclusive title was written for wheelchair-users and slow walkers, stroller moms will also appreciate the access information in this guide.



Currently most roads, trails and campgrounds are open in Death Valley National Park, while the visitor centers remain closed. Stovepipe Wells Village Hotel and the Ranch at Death Valley are both open, and the Inn at Death Valley will reopen on October 1, 2020. Food and gas are also available in the park, and hopes are high for a robust fall and winter snowbird season.



Known as the go-to expert on accessible travel, Candy Harrington has covered this niche exclusively for nearly 25 years. She's the founding editor of Emerging Horizons and the author of several accessible travel titles, including the classic, Barrier-Free Travel: A Nuts and Bolts Guide for Wheelers and Slow Walkers. She also blogs regularly about accessible travel issues at www.BarrierFreeTravels.com.



