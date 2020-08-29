Concert in Support of Human Rights

Press Releases United for Human Rights Press Release

Tennessee United for Human Rights brought its message of human rights for all to a concert Saturday in Mt. Juliet, Tenn.

This past Saturday, supporters of Tennessee United for Human Rights (TnUHR) participated in a concert at Charlie Daniel's Park in Mt. Juliet, uplifting locals and spreading the word about basic human rights.

Tennessee United for Human Rights is a chapter of United for Human Rights (UHR), an international non-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at local, regional, national and international levels.

Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators and groups throughout the world who actively forward the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all mankind. UHR produces and distributes the What are Human Rights? booklets which teach people their basic human rights, as outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The What are Human Rights? booklets were distributed to park goers this past weekend during the concert to uplift people in these turbulent times, sponsored by Artists for a Better World.

United for Human Rights was founded on the 60th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the first such document ever ratified by the community of nations. Then as now, continued worldwide human rights abuses violate the spirit, intent and articles of this charter. United for Human Rights is committed to advancing human rights through education. An understanding of the 30 rights enshrined in the document is the first step to bringing about their broad implementation.

For more information on basic human rights, visit TnUHR.org.

Joshua Harding

615-784-8847



www.nashvillehumanrights.org



