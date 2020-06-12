Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Santa Fe Christian Schools Press Release

Receive press releases from Santa Fe Christian Schools: By Email RSS Feeds: Local High School Seniors Receive National Awards

Solana Beach, CA, June 12, 2020 --(



Student awards include:



Nils Roede, Oceanside, National Merit Scholarship



Nils is co-president of the Varsity math team, leads the percussion section of SFC’s Eagle Band, and plays water polo. In addition to academics, he values the time he spent on International mission trips with his classmates.



Daniel John, Carmel Valley, National Merit Commended Scholar, Princeton Prize on Race Relations, and Author



Through his non-profit, Nova Spero, Daniel volunteers his weekends to serve a refugee community in City Heights. He is writing a children’s book about the refugee experience in collaboration with the SFC art department. In the fall, he will attend University of California, San Diego.



Saagar Dhanjani, San Marcos, National Honors Society (NHS) Scholarship Semi-Finalist



In addition to excelling on the academic team and basketball, Saagar’s love for math inspired him to co-found the Science Olympiad Club and the Math Tutoring Club. He plans to study bioengineering in college and attend medical school.



Sydney Canty, Rancho Santa Fe, Gold U.S. Figure Skating Graduating Seniors Award



Sydney, a competitive figure skater with two national medals, is recognized for her academic excellence as a student athlete. Off the ice, she participated in cheerleading, water polo, track, and musical theater. This fall, she will attend University of Michigan's Ross School of Business and be part of the skating team.



Milan Canty, Rancho Santa Fe, Gold U.S. Figure Skating Graduating Seniors Award



Milan is also recognized for being a top tier student athlete. In addition to figure skating, she was part of the first all girls robotics team at SFC, cheerleading, math team, National Honors Society, and theater. She will attend Boston College and join the Lexettes synchronized skating team representing Team USA.



Maddy Burich, Carlsbad, P.E.O. STAR Scholarship



Maddy is Senior Class President, cheer captain and director of communications at SFC, while also an active volunteer through the National Charity League. She plans to attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in the fall.



Blake Weeks, Solana Beach, Navy ROTC at Cornell University



Blake is a well-rounded student, participating in numerous sports and academic activities while also managing a Jamba Juice. He will attend Cornell to study Food Science as well as participate in Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) and the rugby team.



Danielle Gmyr, San Marcos, Finnigan Scholarship



Danielle has attended SFC since pre-school and received this scholarship award based on the breadth of her experiences, personal determination, and demonstrated ability to overcome adversity, positive outlook, and commitment to pursuing a challenging career assisting others on the autism spectrum. She will attend Biola University in the fall and is one of 12 students accepted into the Stewart Honors Science Program.



Chad Buley, Scripps Ranch, National Merit Commended Scholar



“We are beyond proud of our entire graduating class of 2020,” said Matt Hannan, Upper School principal. “These various awards reflect their unique achievements both inside and outside the classroom. More than that, these are young women and men of great character who will make a positive impact on the world.”



SFC hopes to honor the entire senior graduating class at a modified graduation ceremony in July.



About Santa Fe Christian Schools

Santa Fe Christian Schools (http://www.sfcs.net) is a private preschool through 12th-grade college preparatory school located in Solana Beach, California. SFC was awarded the National Blue Ribbon Award as an Exemplary High Performing School by the Department of Education for the Lower School, Middle School and most recently the Upper School. The school has a 100% four-year college acceptance rate and graduates are accepted into top colleges and universities across the nation. SFC is accredited by both the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and the Association of Christian Schools International. Solana Beach, CA, June 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- High school seniors have faced unprecedented challenges this year and although typical celebration events are paused, nearly a dozen soon-to-be graduates at Santa Fe Christian Schools (SFC) have earned extra reasons to celebrate their hard work and determination. 