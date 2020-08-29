Albemarle, NC Resident, Jody Almond’s Book, "Going All In-Finding Success Through Surrender," Nominated and Selected as a Top 10 Finalist for Global Award

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Soulution Ministries Press Release

The Author Academy Awards is an award bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. It is presented annually by Author Academy Elite, a premium service provider for authors, at the Author Academy Awards Ceremony. For more information on the awards, visit http://authoracademyawards.com. Charlotte, NC, August 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “Going All In,” written by Albemarle resident, Jody Almond, has been nominated and is in the top ten for a 2020 Author Elite Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry.Jody Almond’s book is up for an award in the Religious Non-Fiction category, which touches on finding your purpose and achieving success in life through the story of the Biblical patriarch Abraham.“Hundreds of books from authors throughout the world are up for an Author Academy Award,” said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Author Academy Elite and the Author Elite Awards. “Our goal is to help further connect this global community of authors, maintain excellence and integrity of the book publishing industry, and raise awareness that the stories being told and the authors who write them are worth our attention.”Authors of all kinds - indie (self-published), traditional, or collaborative published - are being considered for the award in one of sixteen categories. Entries are being reviewed and evaluated on popular vote, social contribution, and overall presentation (cover, content, flow, and originality) by the Award's voting membership comprised of best-selling authors, literary agents and industry leaders.If interested in supporting Almond and participating in the popular vote portion of the award evaluation, go to http://authoracademyawards.com/ and scroll to the “Ready to Vote?” section. Once there, click through to the Religious Non-Fiction category, then find and click on "Going All In-Finding Success Through Surrender."All top ten finalists in each category will be invited to present their book synopsis at an Author Elite Awards Red Carpet Session during the ceremony which is being held virtually this year. Winners will be announced later that evening at the Author Elite Awards Ceremony where they will be invited to give an acceptance speech. Winners will also receive:- The Boon of Merit Award.- Press release and media story presented to their hometown press by a professional PR firm.- Their name and book highlighted on the Read to Lead Podcast (over 2 million downloads).- A Private Group Coaching Session for all First Prize Winners with a YouTube Consultant on how to leverage your book with video.- Traditional Media and Social Media press including features on select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs, and articles.- Lifetime access to 30 Days to a Bigger Stage Experience, an online program helping authors get publicity for their book.- The opportunity to present their book synopsis at the Igniting Souls Conference main stage on the days immediately following Author Academy Awards in front of a global audience.About the Author Academy AwardsThe Author Academy Awards is an award bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. It is presented annually by Author Academy Elite, a premium service provider for authors, at the Author Academy Awards Ceremony. For more information on the awards, visit http://authoracademyawards.com. Contact Information Soulution Ministries

Jody Almond

828-467-2931



https://soulutionministries.com/contact



