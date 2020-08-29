Accel Schools Selects BlackBeltHelp for 24x7 IT and LMS Help Desk Support

Press Releases BlackBeltHelp Press Release

BlackBeltHelp is pleased to announce that Accel Schools has selected BlackBeltHelp for 24x7 IT and LMS Help Desk Support.

Chicago, IL, August 29, 2020 --(



Accel Schools will also leverage the Simplify Platform to assist users with self-service options. Leveraging the platform will eventually remove student barriers to remote instruction and improve the student experience.



Therefore, in the best interest of the time, this helpdesk has been implemented delineating the following benefits:



- Remove barriers to online/remote learning

- 24x7 anytime, anywhere student support

- Certified experts are available to provide after-hours support including nights, weekends, and holidays

- All interactions are recorded; reference to history with ease

- Deliver cost-effective services

- Expand service and increase efficiency

- Reduced costs



The sample scope of support includes (but not limited to):



1. General IT Support:

- Network Connectivity

- Productivity applications

- Antivirus / Security utilities

- Operating System Support

- Email

- Password Reset



2. Canvas® LMS:

- Basic Instructor Grade book issues

- Course Navigation

- Other supplemental curricular

- Assignment submission failures

- Course imports/exports/backups

- Issues requiring additional access



About Accel Schools:

Accel Schools is a K-12 education management organization headquartered in Independence, Ohio. The focus at Accel Schools is on tailoring the learning experience to each individual. The leadership team at Accel Schools has a proven track record of driving educational innovation on a large scale and across socio-economic and geographic lines.



About BlackBeltHelp:

A robust IT support framework is critical for the smooth functioning of various processes at an institution – the users expect immediate response and resolution when they reach out for support. We are pleased to have been selected by Accel Schools and look forward to providing them a quality scalable 24x7 IT help desk support environment to improve their student experience.



