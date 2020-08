Future Electronics to Live Session on UV LEDs at 2020 EETech Industry Tech Days

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics will hold a live session on UV LEDs at the 2020 EETech Industry Tech Days virtual event.

Leveraging UV LEDs to Stop COVID-19 and Other Pathogens



September 3rd, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. EDT



Speaker: Patrick Durand, Director - Worldwide Technical Director, Future Lighting Solutions Division



The demand for UV LEDs has exploded recently. The reason is simple: it can kill COVID-19 in within 30 seconds. OEMs are now determined to develop products that will help everyone to live in a cleaner and safer environment, whether in an office, on plane/train/bus/taxi, in a hospital or elsewhere.



In this webinar, Future Electronics will examine various products (UV LEDs, UV LED boards, UV optics, UV sensors, occupancy sensors), the system solutions and simulation tools to help answer the very basic questions that our customers are asking: how many LEDs are required to target and destroy known pathogens?



Register for the event: https://www.allaboutcircuits.com/tech-days/summer-2020/future-electronics/webinars/leveraging-uv-leds-to-stop-covid-19-and-other-pathogens/



About the 2020 Industry Tech Days Event



The 'Industry Tech Days' event will provide live interactions through which community members have the opportunity to learn about new services and products with real-time access to engineers and experts throughout.



The five-day event will transform the community-driven website All About Circuits into a digital expo floor, allowing attendees the opportunity to step into the traditional trade show environment from the comfort of their own home.



The event will feature 30 plus live sessions, spanning hundreds of topics across 15 premium event tracks which include cybersecurity, IoT Connectivity, Embedded Systems, and Test & Measure Innovations. The virtual platform will also offer participants the opportunity to participate in fireside chats, panel discussions, and specific product training courses.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com Pointe Claire, Canada, August 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Future Electronics, global leading distributor of electronic components, will be hosting a live session on the skyrocketing demand of UV LEDs due to its power to kill COVID-19 pathogens. This will take place at the largest ever virtual trade show and conference for electrical engineers from August 31st to September 4th, 2020.Leveraging UV LEDs to Stop COVID-19 and Other PathogensSeptember 3rd, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. EDTSpeaker: Patrick Durand, Director - Worldwide Technical Director, Future Lighting Solutions DivisionThe demand for UV LEDs has exploded recently. The reason is simple: it can kill COVID-19 in within 30 seconds. OEMs are now determined to develop products that will help everyone to live in a cleaner and safer environment, whether in an office, on plane/train/bus/taxi, in a hospital or elsewhere.In this webinar, Future Electronics will examine various products (UV LEDs, UV LED boards, UV optics, UV sensors, occupancy sensors), the system solutions and simulation tools to help answer the very basic questions that our customers are asking: how many LEDs are required to target and destroy known pathogens?Register for the event: https://www.allaboutcircuits.com/tech-days/summer-2020/future-electronics/webinars/leveraging-uv-leds-to-stop-covid-19-and-other-pathogens/About the 2020 Industry Tech Days EventThe 'Industry Tech Days' event will provide live interactions through which community members have the opportunity to learn about new services and products with real-time access to engineers and experts throughout.The five-day event will transform the community-driven website All About Circuits into a digital expo floor, allowing attendees the opportunity to step into the traditional trade show environment from the comfort of their own home.The event will feature 30 plus live sessions, spanning hundreds of topics across 15 premium event tracks which include cybersecurity, IoT Connectivity, Embedded Systems, and Test & Measure Innovations. The virtual platform will also offer participants the opportunity to participate in fireside chats, panel discussions, and specific product training courses.About Future ElectronicsFuture Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.Media ContactClaudio CaporicciGlobal Director Marketing Communications & AdvertisingFuture Electronicswww.FutureElectronics.com514-694-7710Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com Contact Information Future Electronics

