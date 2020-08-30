Americanoize Launches G3 Bag on the American Market with the Motto "Three Bags in One"

Miami, FL, August 30, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- G3 bag from "Italian Idea," is the most versatile bag, suitable for leisure and business. It combines practicality with elegance and essentiality.
Italian Idea was born in 2017, from the concept of 4 Italian friends and brothers. They connect the family tradition with the 60 years of experience handed down from father to son, with the other three's entrepreneurial skills, to bring the historic tradition of Italian leather goods to America.
Italian Idea is aware that Italian craftsmanship is among the best in the world. Their values are elegance, quality, attention to detail, innovation, distinction, inspiration and customer satisfaction.
Today G3 bag is available on media channel. Americanoize, the American influencer and digital marketing company runs the G3 campaign.
Let style be fashionable and, above all, Italian.