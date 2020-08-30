PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Americanoize Launches G3 Bag on the American Market with the Motto "Three Bags in One"


G3 is a flat convertible shopping bag in leather with many transformation opportunities; with a snap button system, it changes into three different and elegant shapes. Thanks to a hooks method, the handles can be detached and then reattached to the sides, transforming the handbag into a shoulder strap. G3 is also equipped with two straps attached to the back, transforming the bag into a practical backpack. They are definitely "three bags in one" and "three ways to wear it."

Miami, FL, August 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- G3 bag from "Italian Idea," is the most versatile bag, suitable for leisure and business. It combines practicality with elegance and essentiality.

Italian Idea was born in 2017, from the concept of 4 Italian friends and brothers. They connect the family tradition with the 60 years of experience handed down from father to son, with the other three's entrepreneurial skills, to bring the historic tradition of Italian leather goods to America.

Italian Idea is aware that Italian craftsmanship is among the best in the world. Their values ​​are elegance, quality, attention to detail, innovation, distinction, inspiration and customer satisfaction.

Today G3 bag is available on media channel. Americanoize, the American influencer and digital marketing company runs the G3 campaign.

Let style be fashionable and, above all, Italian.
Contact Information
Americanoize
Andrea Angioli
786-908-7856
Contact
americanoize.com
https://www.instagram.com/euphoriaamericanoize/

