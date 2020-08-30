Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado Meets Criteria for Optum Fertility Center of Excellence Network

Press Releases Conceptions Reproductive Associates... Press Release

Dr. Mark Bush, medical director at Conceptions, elaborates on the high standards required to achieve this designation, “The Fertility Center of Excellence Network includes fertility specialists and treatment facilities that meet or exceed best-practices criteria. To be considered as part of the Center of Excellence network, facilities must meet Optum standards of care. Other criteria include high pregnancy rates, reduced risk of multiple births, superior physician credentials, and highly regarded industry accreditations.” Conceptions is proud to continue to be part of this network of clinically superior and cost-effective providers.



Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado is a privately-owned fertility clinic providing a full spectrum of services to diagnose and treat infertility. Patients selecting Conceptions for their fertility care are sure to receive a more accurate diagnosis, higher success rates, and quality one on one care. Conceptions has consistently achieved among the highest success rates in the country four years in a row, and continues to have the highest live birth rates in the state of Colorado seven years running.



For more information please contact our billing office at: 303-794-8165.



