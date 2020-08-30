PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado Meets Criteria for Optum Fertility Center of Excellence Network


Littleton, CO, August 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado has recently met membership criteria for the ninth consecutive year in the Optum Fertility Center of Excellence Network. Each year, Optum evaluates health care programs and providers utilizing strict criteria with a goal to help patients make more informed decisions regarding medical care needs.

Dr. Mark Bush, medical director at Conceptions, elaborates on the high standards required to achieve this designation, “The Fertility Center of Excellence Network includes fertility specialists and treatment facilities that meet or exceed best-practices criteria. To be considered as part of the Center of Excellence network, facilities must meet Optum standards of care. Other criteria include high pregnancy rates, reduced risk of multiple births, superior physician credentials, and highly regarded industry accreditations.” Conceptions is proud to continue to be part of this network of clinically superior and cost-effective providers.

Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado is a privately-owned fertility clinic providing a full spectrum of services to diagnose and treat infertility. Patients selecting Conceptions for their fertility care are sure to receive a more accurate diagnosis, higher success rates, and quality one on one care. Conceptions has consistently achieved among the highest success rates in the country four years in a row, and continues to have the highest live birth rates in the state of Colorado seven years running.

For more information please contact our billing office at: 303-794-8165.

To schedule a new patient consultation, contact: 303-794-0045.
Contact Information
Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado
Erica Lewis
303-794-0045
Contact
conceptionsrepro.com

