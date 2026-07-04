OB/GYN News
Catch up on women’s health news, covering obstetrics and gynecology. This section includes new advancements in reproductive technology, groundbreaking gynecological treatments and innovative products and services for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.
New York Health Welcomes Board-Certified Primary Care Physician, Dr. Deepa Malineni
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Deepa Malineni, a board-certified internal medicine physician with over 15 years of experience providing comprehensive, evidence-based care. Dr. Malineni will be practicing at NY Health’s office located at 1061 N Broadway,... - July 04, 2026 - New York Health
Preferred Family Medicine Announces New Menopause & Hormone Therapy Program Led by Experienced OB/GYN in Northern Nevada
Dr. Mark Schumacher, MD, brings specialized menopause and hormone therapy care to women in Reno, Sparks, Lake Tahoe, and Carson City through a direct-access, telehealth-driven model. - June 22, 2026 - Preferred Family Medicine
MomDoc Celebrates 50 Years by Turning Celebration Into Access
MomDoc is celebrating its 50th anniversary by assembling 500 back-to-school backpacks for children in foster care and welcoming approximately 1,000 children in foster care and their family members for a day of connection and fun. In partnership with ASANow, the event honors MomDoc founder Dr. Clifford Goodman’s legacy of service, compassion, and community, while the City of Chandler proclaims June 23, 2026 as Dr. Clifford Goodman Day. - June 20, 2026 - MomDoc
SAFE Alliance to Close Forensic Exam Program; Advocacy and Survivor Support Continue Without Interruption
SAFE Alliance will cease providing forensic examinations at Eloise House effective June 8, 2026, marking the close of a long-standing role SAFE has played in Austin's response to sexual assault. For years, Eloise House has been the primary site for forensic exams in Austin/Travis County, delivering care designed around dignity, safety, and coordination during some of the most difficult moments in survivors' lives. - May 06, 2026 - The SAFE Alliance
Suite Morality Salon Suites Opens in Opelika, Introducing a New Standard of Ownership, Wellness, and Beauty Innovation
Suite Morality launches the nation’s first Hair Health Medspa in Opelika, AL—bridging beauty and wellness. As weight loss treatments and women’s health disorders rise, the medspa addresses their impact on hair through advanced scalp analysis and personalized care. Founded by trichologist Morale Ocain, this innovative model redefines hair care by treating root causes, not just the surface—aligning beauty, confidence, and wellness. - April 22, 2026 - Suite Morality Salon Suites and Hair Health Medspa
Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli Recognized as an Honored Member in the Spring 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli of Parker, Colorado, has been recognized as an Honored Member in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding achievements in the field of mental health. About Dorotha Graham... - April 08, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Pasadena-Born Inventor Adonica Shaw Redesigns Obstetric Forceps for the First Time in 400 Years
A Woman-Led Medical Device Innovation Aims to Improve Safety in High-Risk Childbirth. - March 26, 2026 - Operyx
Local New Jersey Physician Featured in Groundbreaking Menopause Docuseries Released for International Women’s Day
In honor of International Women’s Day, award-winning filmmaker Charles Maddocks presents a powerful docuseries on Menopause featuring New Jersey Physician Dr. Betsy Greenleaf. Set in Costa Rica, the series offers a raw, empowering look at midlife hormonal changes and their effects on relationships, identity, and health. - March 03, 2026 - International Pause Institute
Center for Endometriosis Care Calls for Greater Disease Support During Endometriosis Awareness Month
As annual Endometriosis Awareness Month begins, the Center for Endometriosis Care continues to call for meaningful action on a disease that affects millions yet remains widely misunderstood. The Center emphasizes the timely need for improved education, sustained research investments, and comprehensive, patient-centered treatment pathways. - March 02, 2026 - Center for Endometriosis Care
Amy Suzanne Upchurch Named One of the “Top 10 Self-Made Women to Watch in 2026”
Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork, was named one of the Top 10 Self-Made Women to Watch in 2026, recognizing her leadership in women’s wellness. The feature highlights her journey from overcoming serious pregnancy-related health challenges to building a nationally recognized, mission-driven women’s wellness brand rooted in empathy, transparency, and trust. - February 09, 2026 - Pink Stork
Suffolk OB/GYN Welcomes Board-Certified OB/GYN Dr. Tatiana Ambarus
Suffolk OB/GYN, a division of New York Health (NY Health), is proud to announce that board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Tatiana Ambarus has joined its growing team of dedicated providers. Beginning January 5, 2026, Dr. Ambarus will see patients at 214 E. Main Street, Patchogue, NY... - January 03, 2026 - New York Health
Oklahoma Rise 25 in 25 RHTP Task Force Launches with MCOK Support to Accelerate Oklahoma-Led $1 Billion+ 5 Year Rural Health Transformation Program Effort
An independent, execution-focused collaborative based at the MCOK Oklahoma City Innovation Lab will convene health leaders, healthcare innovators, and clinical medical professionals to deploy AI-enabled planning tools in support of Oklahoma's statewide Rural Health Transformation Program initiatives. - January 02, 2026 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
DelivHer Launches Anu™ by DelivHer: The First Disposable, Fluid-Retentive Menstrual Disc Designed Specifically for Heavy, Clot-Rich Flow
Anu™ by DelivHer stands apart from other menstrual discs and cups with its fluid-retentive Leak-Lock™ technology, locking in both fluid and clots for leak-free, extended wear and mess-free removal - finally providing real protection for women with heavier-than-normal cycles. - November 17, 2025 - Anu by DelivHer
Massachusetts Declares November 15 as Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day Spotlighting Growing Health Crisis
B.E.A.T Gestational Diabetes® Inc., in partnership with 360Girls&Women®, proudly announces that November 15 has been officially designated as "Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day" by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This new observance aims to bring much-needed attention to the rising prevalence of gestational diabetes and its severe long-term health impacts, particularly in communities of color. - November 14, 2025 - 360Girls&Women
MomDoc Responds to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Communication Regarding Contract Termination
MomDoc, Arizona’s leading women’s healthcare provider, is responding to a recent message distributed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) to employers and members, which contained inaccurate information regarding MomDoc & their upcoming departure from the BCBSAZ network... - November 07, 2025 - MomDoc
MomDoc Announces End of Contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
MomDoc, Arizona’s leading women’s healthcare provider with 17 locations throughout the state, announced today that effective December 1, 2025, it will no longer be contracted with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ). This decision follows over two years of attempting to engage in meaningful discussions with BCBSAZ to secure fair and sustainable reimbursement rates that reflect the rising costs of delivering quality healthcare. - October 30, 2025 - MomDoc
MomDoc Urges Exemption from $100,000 H-1B Visa Petition Fee to Protect Access to Women’s Healthcare in Underserved Arizona Communities
MomDoc, an Arizona women’s health network, has requested that DHS exempt healthcare employers from the proposed $100,000 H-1B visa fee. With eight of its 17 offices in underserved areas, MomDoc warns the rule would limit access to prenatal and maternal care. The group urges a national interest exemption to protect rural patients and support international physicians who fill critical OB-GYN shortages. - October 24, 2025 - MomDoc
Cannonball Run 2025 and The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation Unite to Drive Positive Change
The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation (JRHEF) joins Cannonball Run 2025, uniting the thrill of the 2,200-km rally with a mission to fight ovarian cancer through early detection, AI-powered clinical trial navigation, and research support. Team JRHEF will drive Joan’s Jaguar F-Type from Bar Harbor to Nashville, raising awareness at every stop. Together, JRHEF and Cannonball Run spotlight hope, unity, and impact. - September 26, 2025 - The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation
Logics MD Launches Next-Generation Medical Marketing Solutions to Help Surgeons and Practices Win Online
Logics MD, a premier healthcare marketing agency, announced the launch of its expanded digital growth platform designed to help surgeons, specialty practices, and hospitals thrive in today’s competitive healthcare market. With patients increasingly turning to Google, YouTube, and social media to choose providers, LogicsMD delivers a results-driven approach that boosts visibility, reputation, and patient acquisition. - September 07, 2025 - Logics MD
Pennington Biomedical Researchers Find Metabolic Health of Pregnant Women May Matter More than Weight Gain
Recent study shows infants of mothers with unhealthy metabolic profiles have higher body fat at birth despite mothers’ lower weight gain - August 30, 2025 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Announces Opening Of New Cancer Care Center in East Islip
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) proudly announces the opening of its newest cancer care center in East Islip, bringing advanced treatment, expert care, and expanded services to the community. Located at 136 E Main Street, the new center offers a modern, welcoming environment... - May 17, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Researchers from Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Baylor College of Medicine Uncover Mechanisms That Connect Hormones and Metabolic Adaptations in Lactation
The Metabolic Demands of Nursing Drive Hormonal Adaptations in Mothers - April 17, 2025 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Lone Wolves Will Have NY Premiere at the Marvels of Media Film Festival on Friday, March 28 at 6:00 p.m.
The indie comedy Lone Wolves will have their New York Premiere at the Marvels of Media Film Festival on Friday, March 28 at 6:00 PM at the Museum of the Moving Image. Directed by Emmy and Peabody winner Ryan Cunningham, the film follows a single woman who asks an old classmate to be her sperm donor, only to discover he’s autistic. Co-written by Matt Foss and Cora Vander Broek, the film explores fertility, neurodiversity, and friendship with heart and humor. - March 26, 2025 - Lone Wolves Feature Film
Major Updates to MyPreemie App to Better Support Parents of Premature Babies in the NICU
Graham’s Foundation announces a long-awaited major update of the MyPreemie app, available in English and Spanish and on Android and iOS. The MyPreemie app is a complete toolkit for the unique practical and emotional needs of families of premature babies. The biggest update for users is that all information entered is now securely stored in the cloud. This update also offers improved display and functionality on tablets, iPads, and larger phones. - March 24, 2025 - Graham's Foundation
Introducing CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic: a Holistic Approach to Mental Health Care
CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic, founded by Ms. Adeleye Ogunlade, provides expert care for mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, ADHD, and trauma, along with weight loss support. Offering personalized, evidence-based treatments including psychotherapy and lifestyle coaching, the clinic fosters lasting wellness. Complimentary consultations available. - February 17, 2025 - CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic
Women’s Wellness Clinic in San Juan Capistrano Launches New Workshops and Fitness Classes Focused on Perimenopause/Menopause Support
KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness, a provider of women’s health services, is excited to announce the launch of a series of new workshops and fitness classes designed to support women navigating the transformative journey of Perimenopause/Menopause. These programs aim to provide education, empowerment, and practical tools for women to manage their physical and emotional well-being during this life stage. - February 13, 2025 - KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness
Sallop Insurance Inc. Announces Insurance Program for Clinical and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Laboratories
Sallop Insurance Inc. an industry leader in specialized insurance solutions for various Miscellaneous Healthcare facilities, has designated an insurance program specifically to meet the needs of Clinical and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Laboratories. This program will offer tailored coverage to protect the laboratories and their employees against operational and financial risks. - February 11, 2025 - Sallop Insurance Inc.
Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers for Cervical Cancer Prevention Mission in Guatemala
Madre y Niño, an organization dedicated to empowering midwives in rural Guatemala, is seeking volunteers for its upcoming trip focused on preventing cervical cancer in the Petén region. The trip, which aims to reach 400 women, is scheduled from Sunday, March 9 to Saturday, March 15, 2025. Volunteers must apply by Sunday, February 9, and are first come first served for those who qualify, with a maximum of ten spots available. - January 27, 2025 - Madre y Niño
Mother Goose Health Selected as Member of ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub Spoke Network
Mother Goose Health Joins a Nationwide Network Working to Accelerate Transformative Health Solutions - January 10, 2025 - Mother Goose Health, Inc.
Massachusetts Declares November 15 as Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day Spotlighting Growing Health Crisis
B.E.A.T Gestational Diabetes™ , Inc, in partnership with 360Girls&Women®, proudly announces that November 15 has been officially designated as "Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day" by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This new observance aims to bring much-needed attention to the rising prevalence of gestational diabetes and its severe long-term health impacts, particularly in communities of color. The day will serve as a call to action for prevention, holistic management, and support for women. - November 15, 2024 - 360Girls&Women
National Institute of First Assisting Receives Re-Accreditation of Its Nurse In Surgery Essentials (NISE™) Program
On July 30, 2024 the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC), notified the National Institute of First Assisting (NIFA®) that it has been granted reaccreditation for the Nurse In Surgery Essentials Program (NISE™). The accreditation is effective for the period July... - October 23, 2024 - NIFA
BoobieJuice Offers a New Solution for Mothers with Higher Lipase in Their Frozen Breast Milk
BoobieJuice now offers a solution for mothers who struggle with high lipase enzyme levels found in their frozen breast milk. - October 17, 2024 - BoobieJuice
New York Breast Health Opens New Breast Imaging Location in North Massapequa
New York Breast Health is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest state-of-the-art breast imaging center, located at 1061 North Broadway, First Floor, North Massapequa, NY 11758. The site will offer cutting-edge mammography and ultrasound services, providing everyone with access to the... - September 20, 2024 - New York Breast Health
J3 Bioscience, Inc. Announces Commercial Launch of Groundbreaking LivRing®
J3 Bioscience, Inc., a startup women’s health medical device company, today announced the commercial launch of a first-of-its-kind medical device, LivRing®. This innovative device has the potential to conveniently ease painful sex due to vaginal dryness and improve the lives of countless... - September 18, 2024 - J3 Bioscience, Inc.
RX Global Fem+: Comprehensive Insights Into Perimenopause and Women's Health Solutions
This October 17-19, 2024, Fem+ is set to redefine the future of women’s healthcare at Tokyo Big Sight. Organized by RX Japan, Fem+ merges the innovation of last year’s Femtech Tokyo and the holistic approach of the Women’s Wellbeing Expo. Under the theme "Empowering Women Through Every Stage of Life," the expo aims to spotlight not just the latest trends but also the real solutions women need, from young adulthood to life-changing milestones. - September 11, 2024 - RX
Save the Storks Congratulates Horizon Pregnancy Clinic in Huntington Beach, CA
Horizon Pregnancy Clinic–led by CEO, Debra Tous–has served thousands of women in Southern California through holistic healthcare, counseling, and support. They own and operate one of Save the Storks’ mobile medical clinics (a Stork Bus) and recently were part of the launch of the For Every Woman mobile medical clinic, in partnership with Save the Storks, Mariners Church and Orange County Rescue Mission. - September 04, 2024 - Save the Storks
PCOS Awareness Association and Milan Laser Hair Removal Present: Empower & Illuminate - a PCOS Advocacy Event
In a powerful collaboration aimed at raising awareness and advocating for those affected by Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), the PCOS Awareness Association and Milan Laser Hair Removal are proud to announce the "Empower & Illuminate: A PCOS Advocacy Event." This groundbreaking... - August 21, 2024 - PCOS Awareness Association
Ardo Melia Breast Wearable Breast Pump Receives Three Prestigious Awards for 2024
Ardo medical, Inc., is proud to announce that its new Ardo Melia wearable, cordless breast pump has been honored with three prestigious awards for 2024: the Mom’s Choice Award®, the Parent’s Picks Award, and the Top Choice Award from BabyMaternity Magazine. These accolades recognize the Ardo Melia as one of the best and most innovative products for families. - August 21, 2024 - Ardo
BlackWell Atlanta Launches: Empowering Black Patients by Connecting Them with Black Healthcare Providers in Metro Atlanta
BlackWell Atlanta is an online medical directory committed to connecting black patients with black healthcare providers in the metro Atlanta area. Our mission is to ensure that every patient receives culturally competent care tailored to their specific needs. - August 18, 2024 - BlackWell Atlanta
RX Global: Introducing Fem+: Japan's Premier Event for Female Tech Advancements
Under the tagline, "Empowering Women Through Every Stage of Life," Fem+ aims to provide a comprehensive platform that showcases the latest products and solutions in the femtech and femcare industries. - July 20, 2024 - RX
Pennington Biomedical's Dr. Leanne Redman Talks Changing the Culture: Eating for You, Not for Two
As a world leader in nutrition, LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center scientists have studied prenatal nutrition and discovered eating-for-two is no longer a good mantra for modern moms. - May 19, 2024 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
True Health Center for Precision Medicine Brings Groundbreaking QT Breast Imaging Technology to El Dorado Hills, CA
Qlarity Breast Imaging is a state-of-the-art breast imaging facility located within True Health Center for Precision Medicine in El Dorado Hills, CA. Specializing in the advanced breast imaging techniques, QT imaging, Qlarity Breast Imaging is committed to providing women with the most accurate and comprehensive breast health diagnostics available. - April 12, 2024 - True Health Center for Precision Medicine
Woman’s Rights Film, “15” Set to Premier at the Red Dirt Film Festival
The award winning film, "15" Premiers in Oklahoma with this first screening. Oklahoma native, a 5th generation Oklahoman, Melody Brooke brings her compelling story based on a real events to the Red Dirt Film Festival. The film addresses the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade and its impact on women in the states restricting abortion access. - April 09, 2024 - Melody Brooke Films
Bahar Moghaddam, MD Joins NY Health
New York Health (NY Health) is pleased to announce that board-certified rheumatologist Bahar Moghaddam, MD, has joined its team. “We’re excited to have Dr. Bahar Moghaddam join our Rheumatology team,” said Dr. Chris Ng, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director of NY Health. - March 25, 2024 - New York Health
Collective Impact Fuels Change in Maternal Health - More Than 150 Maternal Health Professionals Join Forces to Create Maternal Health Playbook
Esteemed maternal health professionals in partnership with the de Beaumont Foundation and the Maternal Health Learning & Innovation Center (MHLIC) today announce the release of the highly anticipated book, The Practical Playbook III: Working Together to Improve Maternal Health. This... - February 21, 2024 - Maternal Health Learning & Innovation Center
New York Health Welcomes Board-Certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr. Jennifer L. Slagus
New York Health is proud to announce the newest addition to its team, board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr. Jennifer L. Slagus. Dr. Slagus will practice at 285 Sills Road, Bldg., 1, Patchogue, NY 11772. Dr. Slagus specializes in comprehensive women's health care. She combines her... - January 15, 2024 - New York Health
Breast Radiologist Kristine Pysarenko, MD Joins East End Health and Imaging Center
East End Imaging Specialists proudly welcomes fellowship-trained breast imager Kristine Pysarenko, MD, to its team. Dr. Pysarenko will practice at 40 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978. “Dr. Pysarenko’s knowledge, expertise and experience will enhance the excellent care our... - January 15, 2024 - East End Imaging Specialists
Dr. Jennifer L. Broad, Renowned OBGYN, Announces Relocation to a New Office in Eastside Costa Mesa
Dr. Jennifer L. Broad, a highly regarded OBGYN and the head of Broad Medical Group, Inc., is pleased to announce the relocation of her Newport Beach practice to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Eastside Costa Mesa right off of Newport Blvd. - January 12, 2024 - Broad Medical Group Inc. | OBGYN Newport Beach
Christopher Ng, MD, Joins New York Health as Chief Medical Officer - Executive Director
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the appointment of Christopher Ng, MD, as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Executive Director. As CMO, Dr. Ng will lead and oversee all medical aspects of the practice, ensuring the delivery of outstanding medical care while complying with... - December 19, 2023 - New York Health
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Purva Sharma
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation's leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. Purva Sharma. Dr. Sharma will practice at 12 East 86th Street, Suite 4, New York, NY 10028 "Dr. Sharma's commitment... - October 23, 2023 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists