DoctorUna.com Offers Accessible Healthcare in One Click The DoctorUna platform allows patients to access doctors & dentists, book appointments online, send inquiries and access Reviews and Ratings. A fully bilingual (Arabic/English) website for patients in the region. Users can search for doctors by specialty, location, insurance coverage, medical condition, doctor gender, or language(s) spoken by the Doctor. - December 12, 2019 - DoctorUna

Be the Difference Foundation to Raise Money for 12 Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials Be The Difference Foundation has launched its 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign, an effort to provide clinical trials for 12 women battling ovarian cancer. Be The Difference Foundation’s 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign not only raises money to cover the cost of a clinical trial... - December 11, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation

New Book Release Titled, "WTF is Menopause" A new author, Mrs. Lorraine M. Burgess is proud to announce the launching of her first book titled, “WTF is Menopause,” which is available at www.lmbbooks.com or on Amazon. She wrote this book to bring awareness and to inform women they are not alone and they are not crazy; these symptoms are real. She believes this topic is not being addressed publicly, and women are suffering in silence; they are also being misdiagnosed and mislabeled. - December 09, 2019 - Lorraine Burgess Books

Better Beginnings to Provide the First FDA-Approved Medication for Postpartum Depression Better Beginnings, a private health care facility in Florida, to provide the first FDA-approved medication for Postpartum Depression (PPD) in a welcoming environment where therapy and daytime nursery care for baby are available. - December 07, 2019 - Better Beginnings

The Black Women’s Health Imperative Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Policy Agenda Addressing HIV/AIDS Epidemic Among Black Women Today, the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) released its national HIV/AIDS policy agenda on Black Women’s Health titled The HIV/AIDS Policy Agenda for Black Women. The agenda also features contributions from other leading women’s health organizations, which include the Positive... - December 06, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

A Couple from the United States Overcome Their Four Year Hurdle to Have Children by Choosing ARTbaby Surrogacy Centre Georgia After 40 years a family with no children is blessed with twins, a boy and a girl, via surrogacy. - November 04, 2019 - ARTbaby Surrogacy Centre Georgia

Rose Medical Center Celebrates 70th Anniversary, Launches Trailblazing Power of Doing Right Campaign This year, Rose Medical Center is celebrating its rich history and deep community ties in honor of its 70th anniversary. To herald this momentous anniversary, the Central Denver hospital will introduce a branding campaign that commemorates its deep history of and commitment to inclusivity and excellence... - October 02, 2019 - Rose Medical Center

Meet Denver’s Laser Hair Removal Experts Milan Laser invites you to meet Denver’s laser hair removal experts, September 18 at Social Fare Denver from 5:30-7:30 pm. This fun evening will include light appetizers, a signature Milan cocktail, a Q&A session, and a brief presentation about the laser hair removal process and what makes... - September 11, 2019 - Milan Laser Hair Removal

NeatPoint Launches Its First Product for Female Health in Asia NeatPoint LLC, a California-based company dedicated to female health, announced its first product in Asia. NeatPoint tampons are now available in Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia. A free NeatPoint website is created to help women learn about common female health issues, and explain the benefits... - September 11, 2019 - NeatPoint

Cribs for Kids® Announces Eleventh Annual Breath of Life Stroll Individuals will walk to honor the memory of infants lost to SUID, SIDS, miscarriage and stillbirth. - August 28, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

Be The Difference Foundation Announces “Ovarian Cancer Awareness Weekend at Midwestern State University” Volleyball Team and Men’s Soccer Team Host Awareness Nights and Fundraiser to Honor Women’s Basketball Coach Noel Johnson in Her Fight Against Ovarian Cancer - August 23, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation

The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves 2019 Healthgrades Women’s Care Awards in Gynecologic Surgery & Procedures HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) today announced that it received a 2019 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ and, for the second year in a row, a 5-Star Rating for Gynecologic Procedures, from Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about... - August 09, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Board Certified OB/Gyn Publishing First Book, “Wait, Don’t Take My Uterus” Dr. Geoffrey Cly, Board Certified OB/Gyn, Founder of HonestOBGYN is publishing a light-hearted book with an message on serious topics such as hysterectomy, endometriosis and miscarriage. Dr. Cly's mission is to help women get their life back, end chronic pain and heal with confidence. - August 08, 2019 - Honest OBGyn

Healthgrades Recognizes North Suburban Medical Center as a 5-Star Recipient for Vaginal Deliveries North Suburban Medical Center is proud to be a 5-star recipient for Vaginal Deliveries as recognized by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals. This 5-star rating indicates that North Suburban Medical Center’s clinical outcomes for vaginal births... - August 01, 2019 - HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center

Dr. Cly, Board Certified OB/Gyn, Spreading Hope for Women for Miscarriage Prevention Month, "Miscarriage is Preventable" Dr. Cly, Board Certified OB/Gyn, hosting miscarriage prevention month with daily miscarriage information all month long. - July 16, 2019 - Honest OBGyn

WRS Health Launches ObGyn-Cloud, a New EHR for Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Ob/Gyns Can Now Use an EHR Specifically Designed with Their Workflows in Mind. WRS Health, a certified and award-winning web-based provider of fully integrated EHR and Practice Management software solutions for medical specialties, announced today it is expanding its footprint with the immediate availability of ObGyn-Cloud. Derived from WRS Health’s 20 years of experience,... - July 09, 2019 - WRS Health

Tara St. Ellen Cioffi Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Tara St. Ellen Cioffi of Brooklyn, New York has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of healthcare. About Tara St. Ellen Cioffi With over 25 years of experience,... - June 22, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Dr. Christi Kim of New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Appointed as Member of SGO Clinical Practice Committee New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Christi Kim to the Clinical Practice Committee of the Society of Gynecological Oncology (SGO). The SGO is a premier non-profit organization advancing the research and education of gynecologic cancers. Moreover, the... - June 15, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Honest OBGyn Launches New Internet Medical Platform Dr. Cly, a Board Certified physician for 20+ years, launches HonestOBGyn.com, a new internet medical platform that gives you the education to determine if you need a second opinion, in a way that has never been done before in America. - June 12, 2019 - Honest OBGyn

Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children & Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Get National Designation as Only Rocky Mountain Region Hospital with Level IV Maternal Unit & Level IV NICU In advance of Colorado introducing the Levels of Maternal Care Criteria developed by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center has been recognized for providing Level IV Maternal Care (highest level available) by the Colorado Perinatal... - June 11, 2019 - Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children

BWHI Joins Congressman Jimmy Gomez and Senator Patty Murray to Introduce the Jeanette Acosta Invest in Women’s Health Act of 2019 Today, The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) joined Congressman Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) and Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) to introduce the Jeanette Acosta Invest in Women’s Health Act of 2019. The legislation would expand access to preventive, lifesaving women’s health screenings at... - June 07, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

Global Regenerative Group (GRG) Announced That the Global Regenerative Academy Has Been Launched The Global Regenerative Academy is an integral part of the Global Regenerative Group, a privately-held medical technologies company specializing exclusively on Regenerative Medicine and stem cell technologies, products, and therapies that significantly enhance the body’s natural healing ability. - June 06, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

FD Financial and FH1-40 Company Are Marketing Worldwide the Only One of Its Kind L140, a Hearing Test for the Infant In Utero The L1-40 is the only noninvasive device of its kind that can detect if an Infant will be born deaf or hearing impaired In Utero. By having this knowledge early on, the mothers’ physician can act sooner to resolve the issue when possible. The L1-40 is being prepared for national marketing. - May 30, 2019 - FD Financial, Corp.

P-Rite Gives All Women Freedom P-Rite™, a women’s stand to pee device announces their new website www.P-Rite.com. P-Rite™ Gives All Women Freedom! P-Rite™ is a disposable paper funnel that women of all ages can use to pee standing up. It allows women to free themselves from dirty porta-potties, long lines... - May 24, 2019 - P-Rite

Oxytocin Exposure During Labor Influences Offspring Development: Offspring Demonstrated Long-Term, Epigenetic Changes in Brain & Behavior After a Single Administration A research team from the Kinsey Institute, Indiana University, the University of Virginia and Northeastern University recently discovered that a single exposure to oxytocin near the time of birth can have effects in the offspring, including increases in social behaviors that may persist into adulthood. - May 07, 2019 - Kinsey Institute

Statement from Mocha OB on Black Maternal Health Week and the Recommendations for Black Women Health Initiatives Black women are dying in childbirth at a rate 4 times greater than any other ethnicity. OBGYNs are on the front lines of the fight to turn this statistic around. Mocha OB believe that a team effort is needed to turn the tide towards well-being. - April 17, 2019 - Smart Mothers Guide To Pregnancy

Keynote Speakers Announced for 6th National Cribs for Kids Conference John Kahan, Chief Data Analytics Officer at Microsoft, and Nino Ramirez, PhD, Director of the Center for Integrative Brain Research at Seattle Children’s Hospital, to deliver keynote address. - April 02, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Now Offers Nitrous Oxide for Anxiety Relief During Labor Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) is pleased to now offer Nitrous Oxide (also known as “laughing gas”) as an option to delivering mothers to provide anxiety relief during childbirth. - March 12, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Saudi Health Ministry Clarifies Women's Rights Regarding Childbirth Procedures In a post on their official Twitter account using the hashtag "You Have The Right To," the ministry listed eight cases where the women could make their own decisions without the consent of a guardian. - March 11, 2019 - Saudi Ministry of Health

Leesburg Plastic Surgery Practice Debunks diVa® Vaginal Therapy Myths Nancy Neiderer, RN of Parva Plastic Surgery shares her thoughts about common misconceptions about diVa Vaginal Laser Therapy, helping patients to better understand what to expect from the non-surgical procedure. - March 06, 2019 - Parva Plastic Surgery

March is Endometriosis Awareness Month Center for Endometriosis Care calls for Timely Disease Recognition & Quality Intervention. - March 01, 2019 - Center for Endometriosis Care

Dr. Kevin W. Windom Has Been Honored by the Global Who's Who as a Top Doctor Dr. Kevin W. Windom has been honored by The Global Who's Who as a Top Doctor for outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of OB/GYN. - February 23, 2019 - Global Directory of Who's Who

Georgia Witkin, Ph.D. Appointed New Director of Psychological Services Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York), a global leader in state-of-the-art reproductive medicine, is pleased to announce the promotion of Georgia Witkin, Ph.D. to Director of Psychological and Wellness Services. Dr. Witkin has been practicing at RMA of New York since its inception... - February 20, 2019 - Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Double Open House Surgery takes center stage with expansion of the hospital’s pre-procedure unit and new robotic-assisted surgical suites. - February 14, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

A Brazilian Couple, After Multiple Complexities, Blessed with Twin Babies Through Surrogacy at ARTbaby Surrogacy Centre Georgia Surrogacy success story of intended parents who lost their young son and after some time they decided to have a child through surrogacy and were successfully blessed with twins after four failed IVF cycles. - January 31, 2019 - ARTbaby Surrogacy Centre Georgia

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Opens New Infusion Center HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center is pleased to open its new Infusion Center. The new center offers 21 adult patient rooms - 11 infusion bays, five private rooms and five dedicated apheresis (the removal of blood including red blood cells, plasma and stem cells for treatment... - January 24, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Plus, a High-Fidelity Training Simulator for Medical Provider Level Tactical Casualty Care Operative Experience Inc., (OEI) a company that develops the world’s only hands-in-the-body medical simulators for obstetrics, trauma and surgical training, today announced the launch of TCCS Plus, a military grade, high-fidelity simulator designed to provide hyper-real, clinically-responsive trauma... - January 22, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Patient at Swedish Medical Center Finds Relief from New Robotic Procedure Brianna Robinson is the first patient at the 408 bed acute care hospital to have her bladder removed and a urinary diversion created in a single robotic-assisted procedure. - December 22, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

Be the Difference Foundation to Raise Money for 12 Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials Be The Difference Foundation has launched its 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign, an effort to provide clinical trials for 12 women battling ovarian cancer. Be The Difference Foundation’s 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign not only raises money to cover the cost of a clinical trial... - December 07, 2018 - Be the Difference Foundation

The Berkley Center Celebrates Its Fertility Care Success Rate The Berkley Center for Reproductive Wellness celebrates its successful pregnancy rate thanks to an individualized treatment that unites acupuncture and herbal medicine to greatly enhance fertile wellness and chances of natural conception. - November 29, 2018 - The Berkley Center for Reproductive Wellness

At Maternal Health Forum, Experts Discuss How to Improve Maternal Health in Jigawa State As part of its 10-year-celebration of fruitful collaboration with the Jigawa State Ministry of Health to reduce maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) held a Maternal Health Forum, which opened at the Manpower Development Institute in Dutse on 13th November 2018. Present... - November 17, 2018 - Medecins Sans Frontieres

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Receive Seventh Consecutive “A” Grade in Leapfrog Hospital Safety Presbyterian/St. Luke’s (P/SL) and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) has earned its seventh consecutive "A" grade from The Leapfrog Group for Fall 2018. Assigned to more than 2,600 hospitals across the nation twice annually, the Hospital Safety Score is the gold standard rating... - November 09, 2018 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Receives Multiple Healthgrades Awards Again Swedish Medical Center, a level I trauma center located in Englewood, CO, has been recognized for multiple specialty excellence awards and five-star achievements. - November 08, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

Lucina Health Reduces Early Delivery Rates & is On-Track to Reduce Millions in Medicaid Costs for Passport Health Plan Lucina Health, the leading women’s maternity analytics platform was able to significantly reduce preterm birthrates for Passport Health Plan. Identifying and communicating with at-risk mothers as soon as possible is critical to reducing preterm birth rates in the United States. - November 07, 2018 - Lucina Health

The Berkley Center Consolidates Its Endometriosis Treatment to Improve Fertility and Chances of a Successful Pregnancy The Berkley Center for Reproductive Wellness treats patients diagnosed with Endometriosis through an innovative methodology that unites acupuncture and herbal medicine to propitiate near-optimal fertile wellness and enhance chances of a successful pregnancy. - October 31, 2018 - The Berkley Center for Reproductive Wellness

Dr. Firshein Speaks on Ovarian Health and Natural Alternatives to Hormone Replacement Therapy Dr. Richard Firshein, world-renowned pioneer and leading expert in the fields of Integrative and Preventative Medicine, will be speaking tonight at Maison Beljanski presents Healthy Tuesdays: Ovarian Health. His presentation will focus on ovarian health and natural alternatives to Hormone Replacement Therapy. - October 30, 2018 - Dr. Richard Fiorshein