Press Releases Eastern PA Trans Equity Project Press Release

Receive press releases from Eastern PA Trans Equity Project: By Email RSS Feeds: LGBT Community Praises Veto of Northampton County Voter Referendum

Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center and the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project Thank County Executive Lamont McClure for his veto.

Bethlehem, PA, August 30, 2020 --(



On August 20, Northampton County Council passed a voter referendum seeking to amend the county charter to add protections for the LGBT community to the county's non-discrimination law. While enumeration of protected classes and updates to existing laws is important, civil rights groups generally oppose ballot initiatives to do so.



"We believe that Northampton County Council members had the best of intentions but putting minority rights up for a popular vote is never the right path forward," said Adrian Shanker, executive director of Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center. "Lamont McClure made the right decision by vetoing this voter referendum. The LGBT community's basic civil rights should not be on the ballot."



Corinne Goodwin, executive director of Eastern PA Trans Equity Project added, "On behalf of transgender and gender expansive residents of Northampton County, we want to thank County Executive McClure for his clear thinking and timely action on this matter. We look forward to working with him and County Council on productive ways we can ensure LGBTQ people are supported and protected from discrimination as we move forward."



Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center provides arts, health, youth, and pride programs to celebrate and support the LGBT community in the Greater Lehigh Valley. More information: Bradburysullivancenter.org



Eastern PA Trans Equity Project is a grassroots nonprofit with a mission of empowering transgender people, building community, and advocating for social justice. Our service area encompasses seven counties with a population of over 2 million. More information: PATransEquity.org Bethlehem, PA, August 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In response to this morning's veto by Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure of the recently passed voter referendum on LGBT civil rights, local LGBT organizations serving Northampton County residents praised the decision to veto.On August 20, Northampton County Council passed a voter referendum seeking to amend the county charter to add protections for the LGBT community to the county's non-discrimination law. While enumeration of protected classes and updates to existing laws is important, civil rights groups generally oppose ballot initiatives to do so."We believe that Northampton County Council members had the best of intentions but putting minority rights up for a popular vote is never the right path forward," said Adrian Shanker, executive director of Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center. "Lamont McClure made the right decision by vetoing this voter referendum. The LGBT community's basic civil rights should not be on the ballot."Corinne Goodwin, executive director of Eastern PA Trans Equity Project added, "On behalf of transgender and gender expansive residents of Northampton County, we want to thank County Executive McClure for his clear thinking and timely action on this matter. We look forward to working with him and County Council on productive ways we can ensure LGBTQ people are supported and protected from discrimination as we move forward."Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center provides arts, health, youth, and pride programs to celebrate and support the LGBT community in the Greater Lehigh Valley. More information: Bradburysullivancenter.orgEastern PA Trans Equity Project is a grassroots nonprofit with a mission of empowering transgender people, building community, and advocating for social justice. Our service area encompasses seven counties with a population of over 2 million. More information: PATransEquity.org Contact Information Eastern PA Trans Equity Project

Corinne Goodwin

484-602-5918



PATransEquity.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Eastern PA Trans Equity Project