PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Eastern PA Trans Equity Project

Press Release

Receive press releases from Eastern PA Trans Equity Project: By Email RSS Feeds:

LGBT Community Praises Veto of Northampton County Voter Referendum


Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center and the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project Thank County Executive Lamont McClure for his veto.

Bethlehem, PA, August 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In response to this morning's veto by Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure of the recently passed voter referendum on LGBT civil rights, local LGBT organizations serving Northampton County residents praised the decision to veto.

On August 20, Northampton County Council passed a voter referendum seeking to amend the county charter to add protections for the LGBT community to the county's non-discrimination law. While enumeration of protected classes and updates to existing laws is important, civil rights groups generally oppose ballot initiatives to do so.

"We believe that Northampton County Council members had the best of intentions but putting minority rights up for a popular vote is never the right path forward," said Adrian Shanker, executive director of Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center. "Lamont McClure made the right decision by vetoing this voter referendum. The LGBT community's basic civil rights should not be on the ballot."

Corinne Goodwin, executive director of Eastern PA Trans Equity Project added, "On behalf of transgender and gender expansive residents of Northampton County, we want to thank County Executive McClure for his clear thinking and timely action on this matter. We look forward to working with him and County Council on productive ways we can ensure LGBTQ people are supported and protected from discrimination as we move forward."

Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center provides arts, health, youth, and pride programs to celebrate and support the LGBT community in the Greater Lehigh Valley. More information: Bradburysullivancenter.org

Eastern PA Trans Equity Project is a grassroots nonprofit with a mission of empowering transgender people, building community, and advocating for social justice. Our service area encompasses seven counties with a population of over 2 million. More information: PATransEquity.org
Contact Information
Eastern PA Trans Equity Project
Corinne Goodwin
484-602-5918
Contact
PATransEquity.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Eastern PA Trans Equity Project
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help