Venus D Lite Health Scare

The former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant has temporarily canceled all appearances due to serious health concerns. Venus D Lite is in seclusion; Having a difficult recovery from recent cosmetic surgery; Obsession with Madonna has caused depression and risky behavior.

Los Angeles, CA, August 30, 2020 --(



“I have had a lot of surgeries over the years to look more like my idol and inspiration, Madonna, but this time I may have gone a step too far,” said Adam regarding the decision to cancel an upcoming appearance on Nikki Blonsky’s Podcast.



Adam first revealed his history of having had extensive plastic surgery to better resemble the pop superstar during a 2014 appearance on the first season of E! Entertainment Network’s “Botched” reality series. The next year he was warned about having plastic surgery in Mexico by Dr. Andrew Ordon during an appearance on CBS-TV’s health-oriented talk show “The Doctors.”



Adam, who has been called “A Fantastic Madonna Impersonator” by Redbook magazine and who In Touch magazine said bears an “uncanny resemblance to the pop legend” has battled issues with addiction and depression during his 18 year career as a drag performer due to his “obsession” with Madonna, as vividly portrayed during an episode of TLC’s “My Strange Addiction,” which currently has more than 3 million views on YouTube.



“I suffered a lot of abuse from co-workers and employers recently due to ageism and body image, just like Madonna has. It ain’t easy getting older in the spotlight,” Adam said.



Adam has recently been diagnosed with Borderline Personality disorder. He is married and lives with his husband in Mexico.



Los Angeles, CA, August 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Season three RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Adam Daniel Guerra, known professionally as Venus D Lite and internationally as The World's #1 Madonna Impersonator, is currently in seclusion at her home in Mexico and canceled all upcoming appearances of her drag impersonation of Madonna due to a difficult recovery from recent liposuction and implant surgery near her home in Tijuana, Mexico.

