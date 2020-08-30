PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Job Seekers Can Earn Work Experience While Giving Back to Their Community Through the Monterey HELP Program


Salinas, CA, August 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Monterey County Workforce Development Board has developed several initiatives in order to support both employers and job seekers as we work together to overcome obstacles related to the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected us all.

The Monterey HELP program provides workers impacted by COVID-19 with over 20 weeks of paid work-experience and the opportunity to give back to their community. This program uses disaster recovery funding to pay program participants to assist the Food Bank of Monterey County, the Food Bank of Santa Cruz County, and the Coalition of Homeless Services Providers in Monterey County. Program participants will provide food distribution and housing assistance to those in need on the Central Coast under the guidance of the participating agencies.

The mission of the Monterey HELP program is to educate participants about the impact COVID-19 has had on the under-served community here in Monterey County. This 32 hour per week program offers participants the chance to earn $18.00 an hour while participating. Individuals interested in applying for the program must complete the application found here on the MCWDB website: https://www.montereycountywdb.org/monterey-county-works/monterey-help/ as well as meet all program criteria. The purpose of Monterey HELP program is to demonstrate the impact that individuals may have on humanitarian needs of our friends and neighbors right here at home. For more information, applicants may call 1-866-666-9332.
Contact Information
Monterey County Workforce Development Board
Laura Kershner
(831) 796-3341
Contact
http://www.montereycountywdb.org/
344 Salinas Street, Suite 101, Salinas, CA 93901

