Mark Leonetti Releases His Fictional Work, "GOD - Aliens & Government"

YouTube: Rachel, NV, September 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- According to the author, Mark Leonetti: "Because the Deep-State operates with unlimited budgets and complete secrecy, I created a brand new story that takes you into the world of Area-51 and into the life of a female, known as a Hulien (a cross-bred alien with a human). Why is she there and what purpose does she serve?"Description of Book:The US Government has technology that, in some estimations, is fifty-years advanced from anything the civil population has been exposed to, making fake news and story-line agendas believable.It is up to a DOD contractor to determine if she is really a cross-bred alien as presented, or a subject of expert psychological manipulation. Confirmation, either way, presents many more questions and critical decisions for the contractor.Available now on: www.amazon.com/ - Mark Leonetti (into search bar)Author: Mark LeonettiTitle: GOD - Aliens & GovernmentGenre: FictionalPages: 441YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFoYBd5P1W_GvRPFiAMU__Q