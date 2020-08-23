Crimson Medici Unveils New Single "Speed Of Life"

Press Releases Crimson Medici Press Release

London, United Kingdom, September 01, 2020



Crimson Medici unveils the much anticipated new single - Speed Of Life. Released on all streaming platforms from September 25, 2020.



YouTube Video: Search Crimson Medici

Spotify Profile: Search Crimson Medici



Reviews:



"Speed of Life is a refreshing reflection in sound and vibes so much that I would brand it’s genre as Indietechnoligica, branded as Excellent, Superb and very well produced into a neat package of 'sound and vision' as I am sure Bowie would agree." - Russ Evans, The Russ Evans Music Show on Ridge Radio UK



"Speed Of Life" is the next single from their new debut album "It’s Never Too Late." Following on from the success of Meditation and from their top 10 hits including; "Alone" and "Feel The Beat" and their #1 single "Survivor"(*).



Wendy King from Crimson Medici said, "'Speed Of Life' is a reflection on today's instant culture. With lyrics ‘We want it now, we need it now, tomorrow is too late’ - we just want everything instantly. The soundscape is as manic as the subject it portrays and perfectly captures that feeling of everything happening in an instant!"



Crimson Medici is a UK-based Electronica band currently working on their debut album "It's Never Too Late" - due for release end of October 2020.



(*)Charted on XRP Radio between January and August 2020



Song Title - Speed Of Life

Artist - Crimson Medici

Album - It’s Never Too Late

UPC - 5059580362928

ISRC - UKVFD2000007

Length - 4:36

Genre - Pop, Electronica

Composer - Crimson Medici

Songwriter - Crimson Medici - Nick Pollard, Wendy King

Publisher - Independent

Producer - Crimson Medici

Mastered - Abbey Road Studios (Geoff Pesche)

Copyright - Crimson Medici 2020

Lyrics rating - non-explicit

Copyright date - 23/8/2020

Intro - Gentle fade 16s to first lyrics - 51s to first Verse.

