Systweak Launches KidsMath App for Toddlers, Pre-schoolers & Elementary Learning

The android app features a fun game for kids to learn elementary math.

Jaipur, India, September 02, 2020 --(



With this, the company makes its foray into learning apps with KidsMath App. The app is designed to provide early learners with a personalized educational experience and help enhance their cognitive development & brainstorming capabilities. It can be used by preschoolers, kindergarteners, and children aged 6 years and above.



To attract kids, a dropping balloon with the equation and operation to perform is presented. The kid can reply infinitely until the balloon.



Moreover, to boost morale after successful completion of a level medals are awarded and they get 2 lifelines to play the same level after giving incorrect answers.



When it comes to learning Math, kids run away. Therefore, to encourage kids and make them learn basic operations like addition, subtraction, multiplicate, and division this Math app is created. Using this app kids can enjoy the benefits of integrating learning and mindfulness. Not only this, but the app is also designed to embrace individual learning styles, build self-confidence, and face situations where they might have to work under pressure, says Srishail Rana, C.E.O. Systweak Software.



In the market, you can find several early learning apps but Systweak Software has refined the art of learning Math. Our KidsMath App provides endless fun to children so that they can be focused on playing while they learn. We believe the key to a successful academic journey is to provide engaging content to children at a young age. Hence, we designed an app that offers countless learning opportunities for children. says Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Development.



Learn more about KidsMath App by visiting the official Google Play Store page.



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.kidsnumbergame



