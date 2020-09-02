PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
TEBillion's User and Partner Network Looking Forward to More Advanced Automation Features


London, United Kingdom, September 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Lockdown is not stopping TEBillion in the continuous upgrading of technology with the introduction of advanced key features within the TEB cloud software suite.

The new automation features within the app that TEB users and partner network are looking forward to includes allowing custom fields within company and contacts for a more personalised and simplified user experience. Relationship customisable features are being made available allowing classification and segmentation between partners, customers, suppliers, and the like.

Other customisable features includes filtering and sorting contact details like Whatsapp numbers and personal details like birth dates. As well as defining regional fields within the software suite like regional prices, teams and other contacts are made possible by TEB.

Anything needed for high growth organisations' business processes and records, TEB cloud can meet the needs. TEBillion has a proven track record in its dedication into helping businesses worldwide achieve growth and success.

Fore more information on TEBillion's products and services, contact:
pr@tebillion.email
www.tebillion.com

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.
Contact Information
TEBillion
Gail Fuentes
+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181
Contact
https://www.tebillion.com/en/

