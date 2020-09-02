TEBillion's User and Partner Network Looking Forward to More Advanced Automation Features

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom, September 02, 2020



The new automation features within the app that TEB users and partner network are looking forward to includes allowing custom fields within company and contacts for a more personalised and simplified user experience. Relationship customisable features are being made available allowing classification and segmentation between partners, customers, suppliers, and the like.



Other customisable features includes filtering and sorting contact details like Whatsapp numbers and personal details like birth dates. As well as defining regional fields within the software suite like regional prices, teams and other contacts are made possible by TEB.



Anything needed for high growth organisations' business processes and records, TEB cloud can meet the needs. TEBillion has a proven track record in its dedication into helping businesses worldwide achieve growth and success.



