Private Placement Markets to Open Its Aviation & Aerospace Market in October of 2020

Steve Muehler today announced that the Private Placement Markets will be opening its much anticipated “Aviation & Aerospace Market” in October of 2020.

According to Mr. Steve Muehler, “In 2015, that aircraft production industry was worth approximately $180 Billion USD, and at that time no one was thinking that any form of space travel was really on the horizon, let alone having a new private sector focused on space travel with re-usable rockets and a new space military branch. Then in about 2018, private space travel starts to show blips on the radar, improvements or replacement of old airliners starts to kick in, and the industry production value jumps from $180 Billion to give-or-take $270 Billion in 2018, but when combined as the “aerospace and defense” industry, the market was about $374 Billion in the United States alone. Sure you have contrast in the industry now due to the pandemic, but increased military spending helped keeping the downward curve from being a much larger bend. We expect a large 2021 rebound in the commercial sector, followed by years of growth in that sector, along with continued and prolonged growth in aviation & aerospace subsectors such as space travel, increased defense spending, increased supplies such as composite materials, and large increase in the private sectors for things such as unmanned small aviation for package deliveries and/or human travel. The Aviation & Aerospace markets will one of the largest markets for growth over the next 10-20 years as it is an industry with literally unlimited expansion and new horizons.”



Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & President of Private Placement Markets, today announced the firm would be opening division of the Firm to focus solely on the Aviation & Aerospace Markets.

According to Mr. Steve Muehler, "In 2015, that aircraft production industry was worth approximately $180 Billion USD, and at that time no one was thinking that any form of space travel was really on the horizon, let alone having a new private sector focused on space travel with re-usable rockets and a new space military branch. Then in about 2018, private space travel starts to show blips on the radar, improvements or replacement of old airliners starts to kick in, and the industry production value jumps from $180 Billion to give-or-take $270 Billion in 2018, but when combined as the "aerospace and defense" industry, the market was about $374 Billion in the United States alone. Sure you have contrast in the industry now due to the pandemic, but increased military spending helped keeping the downward curve from being a much larger bend. We expect a large 2021 rebound in the commercial sector, followed by years of growth in that sector, along with continued and prolonged growth in aviation & aerospace subsectors such as space travel, increased defense spending, increased supplies such as composite materials, and large increase in the private sectors for things such as unmanned small aviation for package deliveries and/or human travel. The Aviation & Aerospace markets will one of the largest markets for growth over the next 10-20 years as it is an industry with literally unlimited expansion and new horizons."

