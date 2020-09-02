PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New Distribution Announcement - ASI Doors and Architectural Materials, Inc.


Architectural Materials, Inc. (AMI) is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic agreement with ASI Doors that makes them their authorized distributor for Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia.

Aberdeen, MD, September 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- AMI announced a new partnership with ASI Doors. This partnership makes Architectural Materials, Inc. the authorized distributor of the ASI product line including Marathon, Cleanseal and Enviro brands in the Maryland, Washington D.C., Delaware and Northern Virginia region.

“AMI is pleased to be associated with a company that covers these specialized high-quality opening solutions. ASI has a strong reputation for always reaching for innovative products to meet the needs of the client. AMI and ASI have similar vision and a clear understanding of how the companies working together will be beneficial for the end users,” says Sean Moran, President at Architectural Materials, Inc.

“This is going to be great for both companies and our mutual customers. AMI has a talented, professional team that knows our products and has a great reputation in the industry,” says Jason Faries, ASI Director of Sales Southern Division at ASI Doors.

ASI Doors and Architectural Materials, Inc. are both committed to providing exceptional customer service and technical expertise. The ASI Door products are of the highest quality and well known in the Pharmaceutical, Cold Storage and Industrial settings. AMI emphasizes providing pre- and post-sale support so the customer can "Contract with Confidence" knowing that their opening solutions will always work at peak performance in these unique environments.

About Architectural Materials, Inc. (AMI): Since 2004, AMI has been an authorized distributor of doors and hardware. They provide and install non-structural commercial building materials including doors, access control systems, CCTV, dock equipment, crash rails, corner guards and specialty metal fabrications. http://amidoor.com

About ASI Doors: Established in 1965, ASI has a great reputation for providing high performance door solutions in a variety of environments, including pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cold storage and industrial. https://asidoors.com
Contact Information
Architectural Materials, Inc.
Joe Rosensteel
410.638.9480
Contact
amidoor.com

