Muddy River Distillery in Belmont, NC Selected as a 2020 Nominee for Best Craft Rum Distillery by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice

Muddy River is the only craft rum distillery in the Carolinas to make the list of 20 nominees.

Belmont, NC, September 02, 2020 --(



Robbie Delaney, co-owner of Muddy River, said, “We’re so excited to be nominated as one of the best craft rum distilleries in the country. Now we need all of our fans to help us claim one of the final 10 spots by voting. We think we’re the best craft rum in the country and hear that from our customers across the Carolinas.”



Readers across the United States can vote daily for the Best Craft Rum Distillery until polls close on Monday, September 14 at noon ET. The 10 winning distilleries will be announced on Friday, September 25, 2020. To vote for Muddy River Distillery or see all the nominees, visit: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-craft-rum-distillery/muddy-river-distillery-belmont-north-carolina/



“Muddy River Distillery is so excited to be the only craft rum distillery in the Carolinas selected as a nominee for the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice for Best Craft Rum Distillery. Now we need all of our fans in North and South Carolina and across the country to vote,” said Caroline Delaney, co-owner of Muddy River Distillery.



Caroline Delaney

704-860-8389



www.muddyriverdistillery.com

Robbie Delaney, Co-Owner of Muddy River Distillery

robbie@carolinarum.com



Muddy River Distillery

1500 River Dr. #100

Belmont, NC 28012



