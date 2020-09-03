Americas Cardroom Announces Major Enhancements to MOMOMO PKO Tournament Series

Press Releases Americas Cardroom Press Release

MOMOMO PKO, which runs from September 9 through November 1, will now also include regular No Limit Hold’em tournaments with some increased guarantees.

San Jose, Costa Rica, September 03, 2020 --(



“It hasn’t even launched, but we’re making MOMOMO PKO even better,” stated Michael Harris, spokesperson for Americas Cardroom. “Whether you love PKO tourneys or regular Hold’em, this is the series you’ll want to play in.”



MOMOMO PKO, which runs from September 9 through November 1, will now also include regular No Limit Hold’em tournaments with some increased guarantees. And on every Sunday of the series, players can look forward to a $1 million GTD PKO Tournament. That’s six in total - one each on September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 11 and 18.



That’s on top of the previously announced $5 Million GTD Venom PKO Main Event (Day 1A is on October 23). And in all, players can look forward to over 500 PKO tournaments on the schedule.



A progressive knockout is a type of tournament where bounties snowball every time someone gets knocked out. When taking down a target, the player who dealt the blow gets 50% of the target’s bounty. And the other half is added to the bounty of the winning player.



Because bounties grow as the tournament progresses, players who run deep can win big money every time they take down a player, making PKO tourneys extremely lucrative.



For more info on MOMOMO PKO, visit https://www.americascardroom.eu/online-poker-promotions/progressive-knock-out-championship/



About Americas Cardroom

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Katherine Morera

50670149099



https://www.americascardroom.eu/



