3D HoloGroup Partners with Epson America to Sell MOVERIO Augmented Reality Smart Glasses

3D HoloGroup is pleased to announce it has partnered with Epson America, Inc., a division of Seiko Epson Corporation of Japan, and manufacturers of MOVERIO Augmented Reality Smart Glasses

Fort Lauderdale, FL, September 03, 2020 -- 3D HoloGroup specializes in Augmented Reality (AR) software architecture and systems integration and is on track to provide the largest selection of AR hardware and ancillary brands on the market. Customers use 3D HoloGroup products and services to provide training for their personnel, students and their customers, safety and related instructional use for safer work environments and government requirements, visually enhanced comprehension of complex procedures, and every use with AR a mind can create.

Greg Partin, CEO, stated, "Our management team has over 75 years of combined experience in multiple dynamic technologies. We've designed and built fully immersive one-of-a-kind AR software used in gaming, database schemas to manipulate 3D models via hand gestures and voice command, conversant, interactive artificially intelligent (AI) anatomically correct human-like characters, and more."

3D HoloGroup partners encompass globally respected names in artificial intelligence, technology, design and quality. They trust 3D HoloGroup to deliver the best, most efficient, technically advanced and cost effective solution their customers and our customers demand.

