Surgery News
Get cutting-edge news about surgical procedures for a variety of medical and health specialties, including announcements from leading surgical practices and surgeons, research, partnerships and products.
ReGrow Medical Delivers Physician-Performed FUE Hair Transplant Using Advanced Micro-Punch Technology Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical, a leading hair transplant clinic in Southern California, provides physician-performed FUE hair transplant procedures using the latest micro-punch extraction technology across five locations. The clinic delivers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration results for men and women experiencing hair loss, with free consultations and flexible financing available. - August 05, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
How WVU Medicine Increased Clinical Appeal Capacity 5X and Defended $16 Million in Revenue
As denial volumes continue to rise nationwide, WVU Medicine is redefining clinical appeals through AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals™. By partnering with The Wellington Group and implementing AppealNavigator™, the health system defended $16 million in revenue, increased clinical appeal capacity 5X, and dramatically improved the quality, consistency, and speed of appeals—all while empowering its own clinical experts to outperform national benchmarks. - July 28, 2026 - The Wellington Group, LLC
Physicians Footcare Welcomes Dr. Jared Wilkinson
Physicians Footcare welcomes Dr. Jared Wilkinson to its Charleston team. A board‑certified foot and ankle surgeon with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Wilkinson brings extensive expertise in reconstructive surgery, clinical leadership, and patient‑centered care. He will see patients in the West Ashley office starting in August 2026. - July 23, 2026 - Physicians Footcare
Clinical Based Evidence of Eminent Spine's 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw
Eminent Spine, a leader in advanced 3D implant technology, releases the early clinical and implant results of the world's first FDA 510(k) approved 3D printed titanium pedicle screw. The proprietary 3D printed pedicle screw, designed and manufactured by Eminent Spine received FDA 501(k) clearance... - July 14, 2026 - Eminent Spine
Hemanext Expands Commercial Footprint Through Strategic Partnership with OneBlood
Hemanext Inc. announced a strategic production partnership with OneBlood, one of the nation's largest independent blood centers, marking a significant milestone in Hemanext's commercial expansion and accelerating adoption of Hemanext ONE® across the United States. - July 06, 2026 - Hemanext
Star Dental Opens New Lakewood Area Dental Clinic Offering Emergency Dentistry for Kids and Adults
Star Dental has opened a new dental clinic near Sheridan and Florida, serving West Denver and Lakewood with emergency dental care, family dentistry, pediatric dentistry, dentures, extractions, root canals, and insurance friendly options including Medicaid. - July 04, 2026 - Star Dental
Osage Capital Closes $25 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Accelerate Growth and Expand Capital Solutions for Law Firms
Houston based specialty finance firm secures institutional capital to deepen partnerships with law firms and broaden its product offering across the United States. - June 30, 2026 - Osage Capital
Thrombolex Inc Names Michael Tutera, Chief Executive Officer
Thrombolex, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company advancing a differentiated pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and other thromboembolic diseases, announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Michael Tutera as Chief Executive Officer. - June 15, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
University of Michigan Health System Has Selected TwitchView® as Its Quantitative Train-of-Four (TOF) Monitoring Solution
Blink Anesthesia is proud to announce that the University of Michigan Health System has selected TwitchView® as its quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring solution. The University of Michigan is home to the Multicenter Perioperative Outcomes Group (MPOG), the largest and most... - June 15, 2026 - Blink Anesthesia
ReGrow Medical Now Offers FUE Hair Transplant Procedures at Five Southern California Clinics
ReGrow Medical announces the availability of Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant procedures at its five Southern California locations in Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks, West Hollywood, Huntington Park, and Bakersfield. The clinic offers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration for men and women with no linear scarring and free consultations at all locations. - June 13, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
New York Health Welcomes Board-Certified Urologist, Dr. Larry Tetsoti
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Larry Tetsoti, a board-certified urologist with over 20 years of experience providing comprehensive urologic care. Beginning June 1, 2026, Dr. Tetsoti will be practicing at NY Health’s office located at 23 Brighton 11th... - June 02, 2026 - New York Health
Dr. Rafi Fredman Presents Preservé® Breast Augmentation Technique to Plastic Surgeons as Demand for Faster Recovery Continues to Grow
Kansas City presentation highlights growing interest in Preservé®, awake breast augmentation, and shorter recovery times. - May 26, 2026 - Amelia Aesthetics
Thrombolex Announces Enrollment of 100th Patient in RAPID-PE Clinical Study
Thrombolex, Inc., today announced the enrollment of the 100th patient in the RAPID-PE clinical study. This significant milestone underscores the growing clinical confidence in the BASHIR® Endovascular System and the urgency of generating robust evidence for the treatment of intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE). - April 30, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Medical Industry Websites Compete for Digital Excellence in the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting hospitals, medical practices, and healthcare organizations worldwide to compete for recognition as the best medical websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners gain industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 27, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Liquet™ Medical Receives Second FDA 510(k) Clearance for Versus™ Catheter
Expands Hemodynamics-Led Thrombolysis (HLT) Platform and Unlocks New Interventional Segment. - March 05, 2026 - Liquet Medical Inc.
Quality Recovery Announces Recovery SAP AG
Quality recovery, a healthcare company, is releasing a new silver impregnated surgical dressing designed to prevent infection in surgical sites. - February 23, 2026 - Quality Recovery
Americare Home Health, Inc. of Van Nuys, CA, Named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America List
Americare Home Health, Inc., a Joint Commission-accredited home health agency headquartered in Van Nuys, California, has been named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America list, a prestigious national recognition honoring top-performing home health agencies across the United... - February 12, 2026 - Americare Home Health, Inc.
Malawian Physician Dr. Agnes Moses Wins $500,000 Gerson L’Chaim Prize to Expand Surgical Care and Strengthen Healthcare Systems at Partners in Hope Hospital
African Mission Healthcare announced Dr. Agnes Moses, Executive Director of Partners in Hope Hospital in Malawi, as the 2025 Gerson L’Chaim Prize recipient. The $500,000 award will expand surgical services through a new surgeon and laparoscopic equipment, supporting a proven system that cares for 220,000+ HIV patients and strengthens healthcare delivery across nine districts. - February 05, 2026 - African Mission Healthcare
Aria Dental Implant Center Launches New Educational Website to Empower Patients Considering Dental Implants
Aria Dental Implant Center launches an educational website helping patients make informed decisions about dental implants and All-on-4® care. - December 30, 2025 - Aria Dental Implant Center
FSN Medical Technologies Launches FM-E3205D Series, Its First MiniLED Medical-Grade Display
FSN Medical Technologies announced the release of the FM-E3205D Series, the company’s first miniLED medical-grade monitor. Designed for surgical and clinical use, the display delivers improved brightness uniformity, contrast control, and image stability to support accurate medical imaging in demanding healthcare environments. - December 28, 2025 - FSN Medical Technologies
Eminent Spine’s 3D Printed Titanium Posterior SI System Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance
Eminent Spine's 3D Printed Titanium posterior SI system compresses and transfixes the SI joint. - November 12, 2025 - Eminent Spine
Nkrumah Neurosurgery & Spine Brings World-Class Care to Mineola with New Flagship Location
Nkrumah Neurosurgery & Spine is opening a new flagship location in Mineola, NY, bringing world-class spine and neurological care to the community. Led by Dr. Louis John Nkrumah, the Yale and Johns Hopkins–trained neurosurgeon, the facility will serve as the main hub for consultations and outreach, expanding access to advanced, patient-centered treatment across Long Island. - November 12, 2025 - Nkrumah Neurosurgery & Spine
OrthoAlliance Partners with Match Point Pickleball Club; Dr. Scott Smith Named Medical Director
OrthoAlliance is proud to announce a new partnership with Match Point Pickleball Club, Central Ohio's premier pickleball destination. Through this collaboration, Dr. Scott Smith, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist with OrthoNeuro, an OrthoAlliance partner practice, has been named Medical Director for the club. - November 03, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties Welcomes Dr. Collin Krebs in October
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties is pleased to announce that Dr. Collin Krebs, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, will join the practice on October 13, 2025. Dr. Krebs will treat patients at the Chardon and Middlefield offices. - October 10, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
Reflux Company Announces Appointment of Inaugural Independent Board
Veteran experts bring Deep Industry Experience, Commercial Launch Success, and Financial Acumen to The Reflux Company Board. - September 24, 2025 - The Reflux Company
Logics MD Launches Next-Generation Medical Marketing Solutions to Help Surgeons and Practices Win Online
Logics MD, a premier healthcare marketing agency, announced the launch of its expanded digital growth platform designed to help surgeons, specialty practices, and hospitals thrive in today’s competitive healthcare market. With patients increasingly turning to Google, YouTube, and social media to choose providers, LogicsMD delivers a results-driven approach that boosts visibility, reputation, and patient acquisition. - September 07, 2025 - Logics MD
Eminent Spine Reports 70% Growth in Trailing 12-Month Income and Celebrates Alpha Launch of FDA-Approved 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw
Eminent Spine announced today that its trailing twelve-month total income for the period ending June 2025 has risen by nearly 70%, underscoring the company’s strong momentum and expanding presence in the spine market. This milestone comes as the company celebrates the Alpha Launch of the... - August 18, 2025 - Eminent Spine
Dr. Brian Badman Performs Indiana’s First Augmented Reality-Assisted Shoulder Replacement Surgery at Central Indiana Orthopedics
Central Indiana Orthopedics is proud to announce a groundbreaking advancement in orthopedic surgery: Dr. Brian Badman, a board-certified, fellowship-trained shoulder surgeon, has performed the first augmented reality-assisted shoulder replacement surgery in the state of Indiana using the ARVIS®... - August 04, 2025 - Central Indiana Orthopedics
Dr. Stephen Courtney Performs World’s First Procedure Using Eminent Spine’s Groundbreaking 3D-Printed Pedicle Screw
Eminent Spine, a leading innovator in spinal implant technologies, is proud to announce a major surgical milestone: Dr. Stephen Courtney has successfully completed the world’s first spinal procedure using the company’s revolutionary 3D-printed pedicle screw system. This groundbreaking... - July 16, 2025 - Eminent Spine
OrthoNeuro Welcomes Dr. Craig Goubeaux, Orthopedic Surgeon Specializing in Hip & Knee Reconstruction
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance, the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio, is proud to announce that Craig A. Goubeaux, D.O., will join the practice as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee reconstruction. Dr. Goubeaux brings advanced surgical... - July 14, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
Pennington Biomedical’s Metamor Institute Finds Preparing Patients for Metabolic Surgery, a Combination of Weight Loss Drugs May Be Better than GLP-1s or Dieting Alone
Recent findings published in International Journal of Obesity. - July 13, 2025 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
OrthoAlliance Names Dr. Paul Eichenseer as First Chief Physician Officer
OrthoAlliance, a leading orthopedic management organization, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Eichenseer as its first Chief Physician Officer (CPO). This milestone appointment reflects OrthoAlliance’s commitment to strengthening its physician-led leadership model and advancing... - July 08, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
OrthoNeuro Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Sports Medicine Specialist Dr. Brian Skura, DO - Expanding Access for Athletes and Active Patients
OrthoNeuro is pleased to announce that fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Specialist Brian Skura, DO will join the practice on August 11, 2025. With advanced expertise in treating sports-related injuries and a passion for helping athletes and active individuals return to peak... - July 07, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Dr. Braden J. Passias
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance, the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio, is excited to announce that Braden J. Passias, D.O., will join the practice as an Orthopedic Spine Surgeon on August 4, 2025. Dr. Passias brings advanced fellowship training in spine surgery... - June 30, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
RESCUE-II Study Results Demonstrate Safety and Feasibility of the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter (BEC) in Treating Pulmonary Embolism (PE) On-The-Table (OTT)
Thrombolex, Inc., a medical device manufacturer committed to advancing solutions for the treatment of arterial and venous thromboembolic diseases, announced the publication of the results from the RESCUE-II Study in JACC: Advances. - June 25, 2025 - Thrombolex, Inc.
OrthoNeuro Expands Orthopedic and Spine Care with Addition of Three Fellowship-Trained Surgeons
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance—the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio—is proud to announce the addition of three outstanding physicians to its team this August: Braden J. Passias, D.O., Brian Skura, D.O., and Craig A. Goubeaux, D.O. Together, they bring advanced expertise, innovative techniques, and a passion for patient-centered care that will further elevate OrthoNeuro’s reputation as a regional leader in orthopedic and neurological care. - June 09, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
Nerbio’s iTOF® Receives FDA Clearance as First App-Controlled Neuromuscular Blockade Monitor
Nerbio Medical Software Platforms, Inc., a leader in intelligent patient monitoring solutions, proudly announces that its iTOF® device has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This milestone marks iTOF as the world’s first wireless, app-controlled quantitative neuromuscular blockade (NMB) monitoring device to achieve FDA clearance. - June 05, 2025 - Nerbio Medical Software Platforms, Inc.
Eminent Spine’s 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw System Receives Groundbreaking FDA 510(k) Clearance. The Future of Fusion Has Arrived.
The first and only FDA 510(k)-cleared 3D printed pedicle screw system in the world. - May 07, 2025 - Eminent Spine
AirLife Launches Innovative Device for ARM Repair
AirLife has launched the MYOTouch Muscle Stimulator, the only FDA cleared muscle stimulator for Posterior Sagittal Anorectoplasty (PSARP) and laparoscopic repair of anorectal malformations (ARM), from birth through adolescence. - May 01, 2025 - AirLife
UrologyLocums.com Wins ClearlyRated's 2025 Best of Staffing Talent Award for Service Excellence
UrologyLocums.com Wins ClearlyRated's 2025 Best of Staffing Talent Award for Service Excellence. This is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. - April 21, 2025 - UrologyLocums.com
World-First Pulmonary Artery Transplant Performed in Thymic Carcinoma Case by Professor Stefano Cafarotti and Team at Ente Ospedaliero Cantonale
In an unprecedented medical achievement, Professor Stefano Cafarotti and his world-renowned surgical team at Cardiocentro Institute in Switzerland have successfully performed the world’s first pulmonary artery transplant to treat locally advanced thymic carcinoma. This groundbreaking procedure, performed in 2022, has set a new benchmark in thoracic oncology and offers renewed hope to patients facing complex cancer cases. - April 14, 2025 - Ente Ospedaliero Cantonale
Best Health Care Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, healthcare, healthcare provider, and medical. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence — enter today at www.webaward.org. - March 25, 2025 - Web Marketing Association
First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Welcomes Dr. Marie Cineus, Oral Surgeon, to Their Practice
First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Marie Cineus, a highly accredited oral surgeon, to their dedicated team of specialists. Dr. Marie Cineus will be one of few oral surgeons available in Marathon County and the surrounding communities,... - March 10, 2025 - First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics
Regenexx® Corporate Program's Dr. Mark Testa Wins the YOU Powered Symposium 2025 Most Influential Clinician in Insurance Award
The YOU Powered Symposium is the leading annual event for "bold benefits trailblazers." It brings together hundreds of benefit professionals, solution providers, clinicians, and employers to combine diverse expertise in an effort to reform the US healthcare system on behalf of every patient. - March 04, 2025 - Regenexx Corporate Program
Dr. Kuri & Associates Responds to Semaglutide Shortage with Price Reduction on Gastric Sleeve Surgery & Lap-Band Revision Surgery
As patients across the U.S. continue to face challenges in accessing weight loss medications due to ongoing shortages, Dr. Kuri & Associates is stepping up to provide an effective, long-term solution. In response to growing demand and to help those struggling with obesity, Dr. Kuri & Associates is now offering a price reduction on Gastric Sleeve Surgery, a highly effective weight loss procedure available at their state-of-the-art facility in Tijuana, Mexico. - March 02, 2025 - Dr Kuri & Associates
Skip the Injections: Dr. Kuri Offers a Limited-Time Discount on Permanent Weight Loss Surgery
Dr. Kuri is pleased to announce a limited-time offer of $1,000 off Gastric Sleeve Surgery at Hospital Blue Medical Tower in Tijuana, Mexico. This special promotion reduces the cost of the procedure to $4,500, making it more accessible for those seeking effective weight loss solutions. It also... - February 14, 2025 - Dr Kuri & Associates
Spotlight on heart&core Sports and Medical’s Shirl Post-Surgical Bra, Uniquely Designed for Heart Surgery
A big highlight for February’s American Heart Month, heart&core's newest bra features a patent-pending double zipper for two sizing options and easy closure to deliver secure compression as a heart surgery patient heals. While breast surgery patients are aware they need a surgical bra, not as many heart patients are informed of surgical bra options. Our bra was designed with help from heart specialists and addresses specific needs post-heart surgery. - February 03, 2025 - heart&core
Kidney Care Partners Submits Comments on CMS CY26 Medicare Advantage and Part D Advance Notice
Kidney Care Partners (KCP) – the nation’s leading kidney care multi-stakeholder coalition representing patient advocates, physician organizations, health professional groups, dialysis providers, researchers, and manufacturers – recently submitted comments to the Centers for... - January 31, 2025 - Kidney Care Partners
Eminent Spine Achieves Record Growth in 2024, Sets the Stage for Continued Success in 2025
Eminent Spine, a leading innovator in spinal technology, proudly announces its remarkable growth in 2024, achieving a 172% increase in sales revenue. 2024 has been a pivotal year of expansion, innovation, and strategic partnerships. Key accomplishments in 2024 included: - Launch of the SI Joint... - January 23, 2025 - Eminent Spine
African Mission Healthcare Awards Dr. Gregory Sund the $500,000 L'Chaim Prize Which Will Improve Rural Healthcare for Women and Children in Africa
African Mission Healthcare is privileged to announce Dr. Gregory Sund, MD, FCA, as the recipient of the Gerson L'Chaim Prize for Outstanding Christian Medical Service. This prestigious $500,000 award, the largest annual award dedicated to direct medical care, is granted to Dr. Sund and his institution to implement a transformative proposal aimed at enhancing anesthesia care in East Africa. The project will focus on safe anesthesia, benefiting women and children's health in under-resourced areas. - January 22, 2025 - African Mission Healthcare