The Medical Center of Aurora Names Tyler Hood Chief Administrative Officer for Centennial Medical Plaza The Medical Center of Aurora has appointed Tyler Hood as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Plaza, effective January 6. - December 12, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Bariatric Plastic Surgery is Booming The number of patients that have undergone bariatric plastic surgery over the past 18 years has skyrocketed. - December 12, 2019 - Edward Domanskis, MD

New World Medical Named Among the Inland Empire Top Workplaces New World Medical, a global medical company focused on glaucoma treatment, has been listed in the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2019 organized by Inland News Group. The Top Workplaces list is based on an anonymous survey administered by the Energage platform, which measures several aspects of workplace... - December 09, 2019 - New World Medical

Northern Optotronics Inc.'s New Dedicated Business Unit Helps U.S. and International Companies Resolve the Difficulty in Providing Repair Service Across Canada Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), today announced the launch of its dedicated business unit focused on customized service and repair solutions across Canada for manufacturers and providers of medical equipment, aesthetic, surgical, and industrial lasers. - November 29, 2019 - NOI

JOGO Health to Launch 30 Digital Therapeutics Clinics in Malaysia to Treat Stroke, Pain and Incontinence The clinics will use the award winning technology developed by two pioneering scientists in the USA that has also been shown to treat 17 other neuromuscular diseases. - November 28, 2019 - JOGO Health Inc.

Dr. Varghese Cherian Joins New York Imaging Specialists New York Imaging Specialists welcomes Varghese Cherian, MD, to its group of board-certified radiologists. Dr. Cherian will be practicing at New York Imaging Specialists’ newest facilities at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station and 640 County Road 39 in Southampton. Dr. Cherian... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

New York Imaging Specialists Announces Grand Opening in Port Jefferson Station New York Imaging Specialists announces the grand opening of its newest facility, at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. New York Imaging Specialists features board-certified radiologists and the most modern imaging equipment. The ACR-accredited facility utilizes Computed... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

Varicose Veins Doctors Provide Minimally Invasive Treatment Procedures for Varicose Veins Varicose Veins Doctors is a reputable vein treatment center in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has gained a reputation for its exceptional patient care and a wide range of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - November 20, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, RenovoDerm Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, RenovoDerm has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, RenovoDerm will market their Phoenix Wound Matrix and Rotium Bioresorbable Wick products to DoD medical facilities. - November 06, 2019 - Academy Medical

OrthoNeuro Spine Surgeon Performs the First Robotics-Assisted Minimally Invasive 2-Level Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery in Central Ohio at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital Dr. Ying Chen, OrthoNeuro Neurosurgeon, completed the first robotics-assisted minimally invasive 2-level interbody fusion surgery in Central Ohio. This surgical milestone occurred on October 28, 2019 using the Globus Excelsius GPS Robotic Navigation System. - November 06, 2019 - OrthoNeuro

4th International Conference on Anesthesiologists and Surgeons | Dublin, Ireland |July 13-14, 2020-Allied Academies Ltd. Anesthesia Conference: The world's largest Surgery Conference and Gathering for the Research Community, Join the Anesthesiology Conference at Dublin, Ireland. - October 30, 2019 - Allied Academies Ltd

Varicose Veins Doctors Now Offers Non-Intrusive Varicose Vein Treatments Varicose Veins Doctors is a trusted vein treatment clinic in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has made a name for itself by offering exceptional patient care and a selection of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - October 25, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

Pristyn Care, a Healthcare Startup, Stands to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month With the aim to bring down the rising number of deaths due to breast cancer, Pristyn Care, a reputed Healthcare startup for elective surgery and daycare procedure, took the initiative to support Breast Cancer Awareness. On an estimation, the number of breast cancer cases in India alone, in the year... - October 23, 2019 - Pristyn Care

Urologist, Dr. Natan Davoudzadeh Joins NY Health New York Health is proud to announce that Dr. Natan Davoudzadeh, an esteemed, board-certified urologist, has joined their skilled team of experts in their fields. A urological surgeon, Dr. Davoudzadeh focuses on treating diseases of the genitourinary tract that can affect male and female patients of... - October 19, 2019 - New York Health

New Study Confirms TwitchView® Quantitative Monitor for Neuromuscular Blockade is Comparable to Gold Standard Mechanomyography Blink Device Company announced today that a study comparing the TwitchView® quantitative train-of-four (TOF) electromyography-based monitor to accelerometry and mechanomyography has been published in the journal Anaesthesia (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/anae.14872). The results demonstrate... - October 18, 2019 - Blink Device Company

Varicose Veins Doctors in New York Offer Advanced Treatments for Spider Veins on the Face Varicose Veins Doctors is a trusted vein treatment clinic in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has made a name for itself by offering exceptional patient care and a selection of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - October 18, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Shave Off Event for Prostate Cancer Research Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Sky Ridge Medical Center Awarded Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. - October 16, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Welcomes New Quality Vice President Susan Hanlon, MSHSA, BSN, RN CPHQ, brings extensive experience overseeing clinical excellence and quality improvements to the only Level I trauma and burn center in the south Denver metro area. - October 09, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

The Skin & Wellness Center is Now Offering Innovative Laser-Based Photobiomodulation Hair Regrowth Therapy The Skin & Wellness Center of Laguna Hills (SWC) is now offering a new, safe, fast, and totally painless hair regrowth therapy utilizing photobiomodulation laser therapies. These include the Excimer Laser (308 nm) and the Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT). The SWC is a leading, comprehensive provider of dermatological and wellness services; featuring holistic nutrition, laser-based therapies, and surgical treatment options. All SWC physicians are board-certified in their medical specialties. - October 01, 2019 - The Skin & Wellness Center

Swedish Medical Center First in Colorado to Use New Treatment for Brain Aneurysms Rocky Mountain region neuroscience center of excellence introduces technology to treat challenging aneurysms with positive benefits for patients. - September 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Akorn,... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

VOS Digital Media Group Now Offering Health Content from Harvard Health Publishing Harvard Health Publishing Provides Expert Health Information and Advice. - September 24, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Dr. Sandip Parikh Joins New York Health New York Health is pleased to welcome Sandip R. Parikh, MD, FACS, a highly-experienced board-certified surgeon, to their team of skilled practitioners. He practices general, breast and colorectal surgery and will be working at the Bayside and New Hyde Park locations. Additionally, he has an office location... - September 24, 2019 - New York Health

Utah Medical Device Company Celebrates 25 Years in the Orthopedic Business Ortho Development® Corporation Celebrates 25 Years; Utah medical device company celebrates 25 years in the orthopedic business. - September 15, 2019 - Ortho Development

70% Savings Expected on Treating Orthopedic Injuries with Partnership Between Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, KRMC Physicians, LLC & CPM, Inc. Adding KRMC’s Stem Cell Therapy to an employer’s group health benefits can produce a savings of over 70% on orthopedic injuries where, previously, surgery would have been the only option. In addition, Stem Cell Therapy shows reduced absenteeism in the workplace while reducing the risk of... - September 11, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Academy Medical is Pleased to Announce Their Partnership with Medtronic Spine Academy Medical is pleased to announce their partnership with Medtronic Spine. Medtronic Spine's extensive portfolio of spinal products will now be available on Academy Medical's SAC Top 18 contract, providing VA clinicians the tools necessary to provide optimum care for veterans. Headquartered in Dublin,... - September 10, 2019 - Academy Medical

Global Regenerative Group & Kanfit3D Enter Into Distribution Partnership Pleased to announce a new distribution partnership between Global Regenerative Group, a company which has developed extensive experience in the most advanced medical device industries, and Kanfit3D. - September 05, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Academy Medical's New Partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc. Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacturer of respiratory valves and respiratory products. Hans Rudolph offers custom designs for Original Equipment Manufacturers, Distributors and Retail Customers. Their innovative research... - August 29, 2019 - Academy Medical

The Medical Center of Aurora Announces Participation in National Cardiogenic Shock Initiative HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora today announced that they have been invited to join the National Cardiogenic Shock Initiative (NCSI). Facilities that have adopted the NCSI protocol have shown dramatically increased survival rates for patients with heart attack-induced shock. - August 28, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Construction Equipment Operator's Bum Knee "Just Perfect" After Stem Cell Therapy Provided by Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Orthopedic surgeon insisted that knee replacement surgery was the only way to fix construction equipment operator's bad knee. Stem cell treatment using a patient's own stem cells improved the bad knee and four years later, the knee has given the patient no problems. - August 22, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Tina Toulon Joins NYCBS as a Physician Liaison New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) proudly welcomes Tina Toulon, an accomplished expert in sales and relationship building, as a physician liaison to its Long Island team. Ms. Toulon will be responsible for NYCBS’ Suffolk and Nassau Counties. Toulon holds skills in collaborative selling... - August 20, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves 2019 Healthgrades Women’s Care Awards in Gynecologic Surgery & Procedures HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) today announced that it received a 2019 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ and, for the second year in a row, a 5-Star Rating for Gynecologic Procedures, from Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about... - August 09, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Global Regenerative Group Becomes Global Partner for Pharmaceutical Wholesaler Prosupplier GmbH Representing Their CureOs® Synthetic BONE GRAFT Global Regenerative Group, developer and global distributor of new and innovative products in the field of Regenerative Medicine, today announces its partnership with Prosupplier GmbH, a pharmaceutical wholesaler with an experienced and specialist team, whose products include CureOs® Synthetic BONE GRAFT. - August 02, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Swedish Medical Center Surgeons Perform First Successful Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Using Robotic Guidance Platform New technology offers enhanced surgical precision for patients using advanced 3D planning, guidance, and visualization. - July 31, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

C2Dx Acquires STIC Intra-Compartmental Pressure Monitoring System from Stryker Corporation Critical Care Diagnostics, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company dedicated to providing world class products and service to healthcare professionals, while driving costs out of the healthcare continuum. - June 28, 2019 - C2Dx

The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves Magnet® Recognition Again HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has attained Magnet recognition once again, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations... - June 26, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Transplant Biomedicals Announces Positive Interim Results of the First in Human Clinical Study of VIVIAN® Device in Kidney Transplantation (the EMERGE Study) Transplant Biomedicals, a company specializing in the research and development of medical devices for organ, tissue and cell preservation, today announces the positive interim results at 30-days post-transplantation of the first-in-human clinical trial of VIVIAN® KIDNEY, a medical device used for... - June 23, 2019 - Transplant Biomedicals

Kidney Care Partners Addresses Growing Kidney Disease Epidemic with Comprehensive Roadmap for the Future of Care in the United States Kidney Care First framework offers renewed vision for quality care across the continuum, from disease prevention to dialysis innovation to improved organ transplant access. - June 17, 2019 - Kidney Care Partners

Blink Device Company Announces TwitchView™ Quantitative Monitor for Neuromuscular Blockade is Now Compatible with Major Electronic Medical Records Blink Device Company announced today that the TwitchView™ quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitor now integrates with most major electronic medical records (EMR). Commercially available in the United States, Europe, and South Korea, the TwitchView™ neuromuscular TOF monitor uses electromyography... - June 04, 2019 - Blink Device Company

Rose Only Colorado Hospital Continuing to Earn Straight A's from Leapfrog Group Rose Medical Center is one of 41 hospitals nationwide to continue earning straight A's from The Leapfrog Group. - May 22, 2019 - Rose Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Receives an "A" for Patient Safety for the Spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) was awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes TMCA’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog... - May 16, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Achieves Healthgrades 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award Swedish Medical Center in the top 5% in the Nation for Patient Safety. - May 16, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin Honors Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation Advocates at 2019 Crystal Vision Awards Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin (LEBW) hosted its annual Crystal Vision Awards ceremony on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Noah’s Event Venue in Madison, Wisconsin. Since 2007, LEBW has honored advocates of donation who have shown commitment and dedication to raising awareness and educating communities on... - May 14, 2019 - Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin

Former West Virginia Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Rosen Relocates to Central Illinois Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the posterior fossa and spinal cord, has accepted a position with Central Illinois Neuro Health Sciences (CINHS). He practices at both CINHS in Bloomington,... - May 04, 2019 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen

Rose Medical Center Designated an Aetna Institute of Quality® Bariatric Surgery Facility Rose Medical Center has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality® Bariatric Surgery Facility for treating individuals living with morbid, or extreme, obesity. This achievement recognizes the high quality of care that Rose has been offering, providing a new lease on life for our bariatric surgery... - April 30, 2019 - Rose Medical Center