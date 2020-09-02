Press Releases Reader Seeks Romance Press Release

Receive press releases from Reader Seeks Romance: By Email RSS Feeds: Romance Novel Talk Show Launches on YouTube

"Reader Seeks Romance," a romance novel YouTube talk show, debuts September 8 with guest Jeanne De Vita, romance editor and owner of Romance Writing Academy.

Los Angeles, CA, September 02, 2020 --(



“Reader Seeks Romance is born of my lifelong love affair with romance novels,” says Donatelli, a romance reviewer. “I hope that the show connects authors and publishers to passionate romance readers during this time of physical distancing.”



The debut episode features Jeanne De Vita, a romance editor, writer, and owner of Romance Writing Academy. De Vita talks about her editor pet peeves, writing for Radish Originals, and her bestselling author mom, the late Sharon De Vita.



Plans are underway to secure bookish show sponsors that support and elevate romance fiction.



Reader Seeks Romance is a romance novel YouTube talk show that features entertaining interviews with authors & publishing insiders. www.rebrand.ly/readerseeksromance



Liz Donatelli hosts and produces Reader Seeks Romance, a romance novel YouTube talk show. She has been reading romance ever since she discovered Danielle Steel and Harlequin novels in her 8th grade Catholic school library. A former bookseller and book publicist, Donatelli writes romance book reviews and canoodles with her real-life romance hero in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles, CA, September 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Reader Seeks Romance, a romance novel talk show, premieres Tuesday, September 8, 2020 on YouTube. Host Liz Donatelli interviews romance authors and industry insiders about recent romance book releases, the joys of writing and reading romance, and the publishing process. Since episodes are recorded via Zoom, virtual party games are also part of the program.“Reader Seeks Romance is born of my lifelong love affair with romance novels,” says Donatelli, a romance reviewer. “I hope that the show connects authors and publishers to passionate romance readers during this time of physical distancing.”The debut episode features Jeanne De Vita, a romance editor, writer, and owner of Romance Writing Academy. De Vita talks about her editor pet peeves, writing for Radish Originals, and her bestselling author mom, the late Sharon De Vita.Plans are underway to secure bookish show sponsors that support and elevate romance fiction.Reader Seeks Romance is a romance novel YouTube talk show that features entertaining interviews with authors & publishing insiders. www.rebrand.ly/readerseeksromanceLiz Donatelli hosts and produces Reader Seeks Romance, a romance novel YouTube talk show. She has been reading romance ever since she discovered Danielle Steel and Harlequin novels in her 8th grade Catholic school library. A former bookseller and book publicist, Donatelli writes romance book reviews and canoodles with her real-life romance hero in Los Angeles, California. Contact Information Reader Seeks Romance

Liz Donatelli

310-433-2581



rebrand.ly/readerseeksromance

readerseeksromance@yahoo.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Reader Seeks Romance